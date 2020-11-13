‘Darkwing Duck’ Reboot In Works At Disney+

Darkwing Duck may be making a comeback. A reboot of the 1990s’animated action-adventure comedy series is in the works at Disney+. The reboot is in early development at Disney Television Animation, which falls under the newly formed Disney Branding Television unit headed by Gary Marsh, Deadline has confirmed.

A writer is not yet attached. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will executive produce the project via Point Grey Pictures.

Created by Tad Stones, DarkWing Duck ran from 1991-1992 on The Disney Afternoon syndicated programming block and on Saturday mornings on ABC. It followed the adventures of Darkwing Duck, who is the superheroic alter-ego of ordinary suburban duck Drake Mallard. Aided by his sidekick and pilot Launchpad McQuack, DarkWing lives in an unassuming suburban house with his adopted daughter Gosalyn, next door to the bafflingly dim-witted Muddlefoot family. Darkwing struggles to balance his egotistical craving for fame and attention against his desire to be a good father to Gosalyn and help do good in St. Canard. Jim Cummings was the voice of Darkwing Duck, Christine Cavanaugh voiced Gosalyn, and Terry McGovern voiced Launchpad.

Disney Television Animation also is behind the recent Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe and the upcoming revival of The Proud Family.

