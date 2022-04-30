Darktrace (LON:DARK) shareholders have earned a 32% return over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) share price is 32% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 0.8% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Darktrace hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Darktrace made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Darktrace saw its revenue grow by 48%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 32% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Darktrace. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Darktrace shareholders have gained 32% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 8.7% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Darktrace .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

