Out of the darkness of apartheid: The 1991 match where South Africa returned to international cricket, and won Kolkata's heart

In 'Nostalgia Drive', Anindya Dutta celebrates a significant victory in Indian cricket which occurred in that corresponding month in history.

Mumbai may be the nerve centre of Indian cricket, but Kolkata is its heart. Never was this more evident than on 10 November, 1991, when each roar of the ever-emotional and passionate Kolkatans rose like a mushroom cloud over the Eden Gardens. It was the sound of freedom that reverberated not just across the country, but to a land far away, just waking from the darkness of apartheid.

On that day, a white South African, Clive Rice, stood on the lush green turf of the Eden Gardens and uttered the words: 'I know how Neil Armstrong felt when he stood on the moon.' Rice had just made a place in history for himself and his boys, leading the first South African cricket team to play an international match in 21 years. A nation besmirched by the dark deeds of its minority white population and shunned for decades by the world for them, was ready to redeem itself.

For a hundred years, going back to the time when a young Indian lawyer " (the yet-to-be-anointed Mahatma) MK Gandhi " had been displaced from a whites-only railway carriage in South Africa, to just a few years before, when its tennis team had walked away from their best chance in history to claim the Davis Cup, India had been uncompromising in taking a stand against atrocities committed on their fellow humans.

It was remarkable, therefore, that South Africa's sporting redemption would begin in the land which had shunned them the most. What was even more fitting was that this was South Africa's first ever international match against a non-white team.

Be that as it may, it was to India that a stunned-but-excited Protean cricket team, led by 42-year-old all-rounder Clive Rice (who had made his first class debut in 1969 but never played at the international level), boarded a beat up chartered unmarked Boeing 707 on 7 November, 1991. Kolkata and the appropriately named Eden Gardens awaited them with arms and heart wide open. How this happened is worth revisiting, for the intrigue was the stuff movies are made of.

Pulling off the impossible

Cricket in South Africa was divided along racial lines during the apartheid years, with two boards, the South African Cricket Union (SACU) which Ali Bacher was a part of, and the multi-racial South African Cricket Board (SACB). With the help of the African National Congress (ANC), the two joined hands in June 1991 to form the United Cricket Board of South Africa (UCBSA).

A month earlier, Bacher had travelled to London to push the ICC to re-admit South Africa. But he had made no breakthrough, with West Indies, Pakistan and India firmly against white South Africa and its policies.

Bacher was taken aback when David Richards, CEO of the Australian Cricket Board, advised him to contact Jagmohan Dalmiya, the secretary of the BCCI for support. Richards' suggestion was outrageous and logical at the same time. After all, if India, the most vocal opponent of the regime agreed, the rest would likely follow.

Bacher and Dalmiya hit it off right away. The crucial support, however, had to come from Madhavrao Scindia, the BCCI President. In July at the ICC meeting, Dalmiya persuaded LM Singhvi, India's High Commissioner, to place a call to Scindia. The purpose was to explain how it made sense for India, which had been at the forefront of the anti-apartheid movement, to lead the way in helping a future multi-racial South Africa emerge from the darkness of apartheid.

Dalmiya was a master strategist. While he could easily have called his boss for support, using the High Commissioner gave it the diplomatic push which was essential for this outrageous yet brilliant plan to succeed. Maharaja Madhavrao Jivajirao Scindia was not only the President of the BCCI, but also enjoyed the unique position of being a senior cabinet minister of the newly formed Congress government at the centre. If a diplomatic decision could be reversed, he was the one man who could facilitate it.

Within 24 hours, Scindia had taken special permission from the Government of India and wired it back to Singhvi. As Richards had predicted, when India voted in favour of re-admittance of South Africa at the ICC, the rest of the members followed. A generation of cricketers had missed their chance, but South Africa could finally showcase their incredible talent pool again to the world.

