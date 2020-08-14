Darker. Grittier. Bigger. Abhay 2 is back on ZEE5, with more action, more thrills, and more villains!

ZEE5, India's largest con-tech brand, has earned a name for its platform when it comes to dishing out some of the best crime-thrillers you can watch in the web-space. Be it Kaali, Lal Bazaar, or Mafia, their shows have always kept the viewers guessing and enthralled. And now this independence weekend, you are n for a treat as one of their most successful franchise, Abhay is back with a thrilling second season. Here's a little refresher to get you up-to-speed with where we left Abhay in the first season.

In the second season, Kunal Kemmu as Abhay is back to what he does best. Hunting murderers and arresting criminals as he applies his novel deductive methods, Abhay has a knack for getting into the criminal's mindset and solving the most difficult of cases. All of this is not without him fighting his own inner demons at the same time. But this time around, it's not going to be an easy task as he is dealing with an array of villains, each one of which will top the other in how sinister they are. Here's a look at the trailer for Abhay 2:

Every good hero has a foil. Batman has the Joker. Thakur has his Gabbar. Abhay is just about to meet his, in the form of the fantastically maniacal Ram Kapoor, whose name is not to be revealed, yet. The good poster boy, the ideal husband and the jovial side-kick, Ram Kapoor has played it all. But his role in Abhay 2 might just be his best yet. He oozes villainy, his cackles might give you nightmares, and being a mastermind he knows exactly how to play his cards, also playing Abhay as he pleases. If you don't believe just how much Ram Kapoor suits the moniker of a 'super villain', just take a look:

Abhay, while dealing with Ram Kapoor's tricks and riddles, also has a showdown with 'The Wicked Killer'. In a surprising turn. We have Chunky Pandey playing a dreary and scary villain. On face, he looks like an everyday man. But at night, his 'killer' instincts take over and he runs on a rampage. You will be surprised by how well Chunky, an actor known for his comic takes, melds himself into a role that requires him to be a frightful figure. And he does it with aplomb! All you need to be convinced by his acting chops is watch him:

As if these two were not enough, Abhay is also going to have to figure out how to put a stop to another devious serial killer. Bidita Bag plays a devious sex-worker who kills her victims in a unique and gruesome manner, one which you need to see to believe it. Don't let us spoil that for you, but take a sneak peek:

Apart from this gallery of villains, Abhay 2 is also laden with other brilliant actors who play their characters with the utmost sincerity. Be it Raghav Juyal as the damaged adult who resorts to villainy, Indraneil Sengupta, a cop who isn't without his shades of grey, & Asheema Vardhan who plays a schizophrenic villainous character with such grit you can't help but empathize with her; Abhay 2 is filled with superb twists, great story writing and interesting characters.

Season 1 of Abhay was a great success, and Kunal was lauded for his realistic and gritty approach to the lead character. Season 2 takes it up by multiple notches. It is grittier, darker, much larger in scope, and full of villains that will haunt you, and actors who play them will surprise you with their never-before-seen avatars.

We highly recommend a binge-watch of Abhay 2. You won't be disappointed. So log on to ZEE5 and get watching!

This is partnered Content.

Also See: Brace yourself with the smartwatch that is designed to impress and powered to perform: OPPO Watch Series

Dell XPS 13: Experience superior computing in every detail!

Grab the much-awaited HONOR MagicBook 15 powered with 3 breakthrough innovations at the unbeatable price of just INR 39,990*

Read more on Life by Firstpost.