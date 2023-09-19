Dark Winds Renewed for Season 3 — Find Out When It Will Premiere

Dark Winds has been renewed for a third season on AMC and AMC+, TVLine has learned. The good news comes just weeks after the acclaimed drama released its Season 2 finale.

Season 3 is targeting an “early 2025” premiere date, we hear. A confirmed episode count was not yet available, though the first two seasons spanned six each.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee series of novels by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds was created for television by Graham Roland, with John Wirth (Hell of Wheels) serving as Season 2’s showrunner. Other executive producers include star Zahn McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo.

Though the aforementioned finale, titled “Hózhó náhásdlii (Beauty Is Restored),” left viewers with a good amount of closure, EP Chris Eyre — who directed Season 2’s first two episodes and then the finale — believes there are many more tales to tell.

“I don’t feel like we’ve hit our stride with this series,” Eyre told TVLine. “There are 18 [Leaphorn & Chee] books by Tony Hillerman and there are five by Anne Hillerman, so there’s enough detective/Navajo police drama” to continue bringing to the small screen.

TVLine readers gave Season 2 a rare average grade of “A+.”

Dark Winds Season 2 was a Top 10 cable drama this season (averaging 1.7 million viewers in Live+3 ratings), and it also delivered significant acquisition gains vs. Season 1 on AMC+.

Also of note, more than 90% of the production team on both sides of the camera for Season 2 were Indigenous.

“We started this journey with very high hopes for this series, given the remarkable source material and extraordinary creative team behind it, and it has delivered on every level,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “From the beloved novels, to an incredibly collaborative producing team that includes Robert Redford, George R. R. Martin, showrunner John Wirth and star Zahn McClarnon, to the entire cast and crew, there is so much storytelling yet to come in this universe. Thanks to the fans for embracing this series and the critics for celebrating and shining a light on it.”

Want scoop on Dark Winds Season 3, or for any other TV show ? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

