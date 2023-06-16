‘The Dark Tower’ Pilot Script Is ‘One Of My Favorite Things I’ve Ever Gotten To Work On,’ Director Mike Flanagan Says

There’s a lot to unpack to properly adapt The Dark Tower books by Stephen King.

There have been past efforts that fell flat, and now there’s a writer’s strike that has tied up producton. But director Mike Flanagan remains optimistic that he can bring home a compelling version, as he related Thurday at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The Haunting of Hill House director confessed that The Dark Tower was his dream project.

“That’s the one I want to do the most,” Flanagan said to moderator Justina Ireland “I have the rights. We’re on strike. But I’m very optimistic that we’re on a great path with that, we have good partners, we can’t talk about it, but I think it’s going to happen. I can’t say for certain, but we look good. So I’m hoping that’s up there.”

Last December, Deadline‘s Nellie Andreeva exclusively reported that Flanagan and producing partner Trevor Macy were working on an adaptation which was envisioned as a five-season TV series, followed by two stand-alone feature films.

“The pilot script is one of my favorite things I’ve ever gotten to work on,” Flanagan said at the time. “It’s been surreal working on that. So we’ve been floored and grateful that Stephen King trusts us with such an undertaking, something so precious to him, and we hope to find the right partners to realize it.”

Flanagan has previously adapted King works, including 2017’s Gerald’s Game and 2019’s Doctor Sleep.

