‘His Dark Materials’ Costume Makers Are Sewing Scrubs For UK Coronavirus Medics

Costumers who worked on the BBC and HBO drama His Dark Materials are making scrubs for British medics on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Helping Dress Medics initiative was launched by costume maker Dulcie Scott over the weekend and has raised more than £8,000 ($10,000) on GoFundMe to help supply protective clothing to local hospitals.

The team, which includes numerous costumers from around the country, is expecting a delivery of materials today and plans to have supplied scrubs to the frontline by the end of the week.

“We are liaising with hospital staff directly in the areas we live and taking advice from them about what they need, so that we can specifically help them. The nature of how the virus is spread means that the demand for scrubs is especially high,” Scott said on GoFundMe.

Helping Dress Medics is backed by Downton Abbey costume designer Caroline McCall and the costumers are providing their services for free, with money raised simply funding materials.

In an update on Monday, Scott added: “I’m so delighted to report that this has gone way beyond any of our expectations – both in donations and also in offers of help. Many more costume makers have joined us and we have been able to order lots more fabric / make many more scrubs / reach other parts of the country.”

