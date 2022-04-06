Dark Horse Comics Readying 1st 'Berserk' Manga Volume Since Creator Kentarou Miura's Death

According to reports, Dark Horse Comics is now readying the release of the 41st compiled book volume of Berserk in English. The upcoming release of the long-standing manga will be the publisher's first Berserk release since the death of creator Kentarou Miura on May 6, 2021, due to acute aortic dissection.

The 41st manga volume was released in Japan back in December and follows the manga's 40th volume, released back in 2018. Priced at $15 USD, the volume is set to arrive in trade paperback for the first time with a two-sided color poster insert. The 41st volume features the final chapters by Miura, currently, the future of Berserk has been undecided

Take a look at the cover for the English release set to hit comic stores November 9 and bookstores November 22 below.

Berserk Volume 41 news and updates! The final volume by Miura-sensei is now set to arrive this November, and is available to pre-order now from comic shops and bookstores. Get your first look on @Crunchyroll: https://t.co/rS9nYHEvDd pic.twitter.com/phKEVOJb2K — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) April 4, 2022

For more entertainment news, Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 has been officially announced.