Dark days for Edmonton Oilers as team drops third straight game

"It's always darkest before the dawn" is a nice, if not terribly original, song lyric by Florence and the Machine. But that doesn't make it true.

For Edmonton Oilers fans who suffered through the team's third-straight loss Saturday night, it's actually darkest when you don't really have any freaking idea when, or if, dawn will finally break.

A third straight loss — this time by a lopsided score of 6-1 to the Ottawa Senators — doesn't make for much of a streak. But six points lost in the standings in October is six points the Oilers won't have when invitations to the playoffs get handed out come April.

At this early stage of the 2017-18 regular season, the Oilers are a team with promises to keep and miles to go before they … well, Robert Frost fans will know the rest.

The Oilers defence has been suspect all season.

The offence has, at times, been non-existent.

You get the feeling that sunrise will eventually come for this team.

But many more games like the one the Oilers played Saturday will start to keep fans up at night.

Lights went out early

Coach Todd McLellan said he thought his team gave a better effort Saturday but again got outplayed.

"Obviously we didn't play well tonight," he said. "Not anywhere near what I think our abilities are. A lot of it was just fundamentals. Fundamental passing, fundamental board work, the penalty kill was poor."

The Oilers turned the lights out on themselves early in this one, when they were held without a shot for the first seven minutes and change.

That, despite the fact that Milan Lucic dropped his gloves just 48 seconds into the game and fought a spirited bout with Senators defenceman Mark Borowieki. The scrap was about all the home fans had to cheer about for what seemed like the longest time.