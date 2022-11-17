Dark-complexioned doll found hanging by noose on school campus, California district says

A dark-complexioned doll was found hanging by a noose on a school campus, a California district said.

A staff member discovered the doll in a tree at Redwood Middle School’s quad area in Saratoga on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a Nov. 16 statement from Ken Geisick, Saratoga Union School District’s superintendent.

“We cannot state strongly enough that a noose is a reprehensible symbol of hate and violence and will not be tolerated in our district,” Geisick said in the statement. “As a community, we must stand united against such conduct and those who perpetrate it.”

The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office said two similar dolls were found at nearby Saratoga High School and Prospect High School, according to the district.

The district for Saratoga High School, Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District, described the incident as “horrific” in an statement emailed to McClatchy News on Nov. 17.

“This heinous act is not representative of the incredible students within the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District,” the district said.

The district for Prospect High School, Campbell Union High School District, did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment on Nov. 17.

The sheriff’s office said in a Nov. 16 news release it is investigating “these heinous acts as hate crimes.”

“Hate has no place in Santa Clara County,” acting Sheriff Ken Binder said in the release, a message both Redwood Middle School and Saratoga High School are working to spread.

At Saratoga High School, even before the “unsettling discovery,” students had planned an anti-bullying United Against Hate Week, according to the district.

“From writing declarations of solidarity to thoughtful classroom and lunchtime discussions and forums, our students continue to walk the walk in modeling diverse, caring, and inclusive campuses,” the district said.

At Redwood Middle School, students are encouraged “to wear orange this Friday to signify our support of ‘United Against Hate Week,’” the district said.

Anyone who may have information about potential suspect(s) or information about anyone who may have recently bought dark-complexioned dolls is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ramon Marquez at 408-808-4559 or ramon.marquez@shf.sccgov.org.

Saratoga is about 50 miles southeast of San Francisco.

