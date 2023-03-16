Dark Comedy ‘Beef’ Releases Trailer For Upcoming Steven Yeun/Ali Wong Series

Netflix and A24 answer that age-old Clara Peller question on April 6, bringing the dark comedy Beef to the streaming service.

The 10-episode series follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in the course of the series.

More from Deadline

Created by Lee Sung Jin, who also is an EP with Yeun, Wong, and Jake Schreier, the series also stars Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe and Patti Yasutake. Matthew Medlin is the producer.

Recurring cast includes Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino, and Rek Lee.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.