Your Dark Circle May Not Ever Go Away — Here's How To Live With Them

I can't tell you the number of times I'm asked, "How can I get rid of my dark circles?" When people find out that I'm a beauty writer. With so many products on the skincare geared towards "curing" dark circles, one will be tricked into thinking they need to do away with them when in reality, they're a part of your individual beauty story.

There has always been this toxic narrative around beauty standards where we fight religiously to cover up our imperfections instead of living with them as they are. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with wearing makeup to enhance or transform your natural beauty or even indulging in cosmetic surgery to tune things up — but those dark circles underneath your eyes are one of the things that you shouldn't tamper too greatly with.

When I have a conversation with someone about dark under eyes, the highlight point that they forget to consider is the proven fact that sleep plays a big factor, but also you could get all of the rest in the world and it could all boil down to the fact that your dark circles are simply genetic. For instance, it's a scientific fact that Black and Brown people with large deposits of melanin genetically have darker patches on the skin, which significantly includes the under eyes.

If you're looking in the mirror and feeling better about your dark circles from reading this, keep reading on as we include tips on embracing and not erasing them.

Skin is in:

There are so many makeup techniques out there that teach you how to magically conceal your dark circles. Instead of wasting tons of money on new products that you don't need, put down the color-correcting concealer and opt for hydrating eye creams and gels that moisturize your under-eye area — giving you a plump and fresh glow.

Don't self-diagnose:

When we don't understand or comprehend certain things, we love to make general assumptions to make ourselves feel better.

However, no one can help you more with the "why" of your dark circles than the expert. Take time to schedule an appointment with a licensed dermatologist who can help you get down to the root of your condition. The doctor will be able to tell you if your case is permanent or can be fixed with a cocktail of specialized products tailored to your direct needs.

Get your rest and drink water:

It's simple. When you get an adequate amount of sleep and drink water, a lot of your external and internal issues will be solved by just taking care of yourself from the inside out.