‘Dark, chaotic, scary events’: Australia braces for a ‘horror’ wildfire season

A ringing bell halts the interview. “One moment,” says Brad Lennon, a flash of unease crossing his face as he darts behind his desk to consult the fire dashboard. Another ominous yellow triangle has emerged on the New South Wales map.

Tense moments pass as Mr Lennon, head of the Rural Fire Service’s Far West district, hits the phones for more information. What’s happening south of Bourke, the Australian outback town close to the fire alert? Is this the region’s next big blaze?

“It looks like a false alarm,” the fire chief finally says, easing back into his chair at the district headquarters in Cobar. A passerby had feared the ash and dust swirling in the wind near a burned out car were new embers, but a local brigade confirmed the site was “already out cold”.

“That’s good, that’s a relief,” says Mr Lennon. “No disasters today.”

But it may only be a matter of time; after several wet summers a hot, dry season is forecast, driven by the El Niño weather phenomenon. Anxiety here is high as Australia braces for its worst wildfire season since the devastating Black Summer three years ago – when ferocious blazes destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

“Be prepared for a horror summer,” warned Chris Minns, premier of New South Wales. “We are going into October and we’re experiencing mid-summer conditions, multiple days above 30 degrees, high winds. Bushfires love this environment.”

Already, major blazes have broken out in the state – especially near the coast. Last week, a man was hospitalised and at least two homes destroyed in a fire in Bega Valley; this week, six schools have been pre-emptively closed and extreme fire warnings issued for five regions.

In Cobar – a remote mining town eight west of Sydney, across the luscious Blue Mountains and along vast highways littered with kangaroo roadkill – Mr Lennon’s team is combining satellite data with old-fashioned visual checks and conversations with locals to map the fire risk and prepare for the worst.

“It’s about knowing the landscape, having situational awareness and good relationships with locals and landowners,” he says. “We need everyone to know how to respond when a wildfire does kick off.”

But although grass fires in the dry outback are a major concern, it is the areas closer to the coast where the greatest risks lie.

“That’s where the forests are and that’s where the people are,” says Professor Jason Sharples, a bushfire expert at the University of New South Wales. “When we talk about risk, we’re talking about the likelihood of the fires happening but also the consequences that they have.

“You get some absolutely massive fires in the outback – a million hectare fires burning out there – but nobody really knows about them because they only affect a few remote settlements.”

A new ‘Flame Age’

The greatest threat is firestorms: infernos so intense and destructive that they create their own weather systems akin to a “thunderstorm within the plume of the fire”.

“If you think of a really bad thunderstorm – winds blowing all around the place, sleet and rain going sideways. Think of that, but take away the sleet and rain and replace it with embers and flames. It’ll also be dark because of the smoke. These are very dark, chaotic, scary events,” says Prof Sharples.

Once rare, research shows the frequency of these uncontrollable blazes has surged as the world enters a new ‘Flame Age’ driven by global warming.

Between 1998, when relevant records began, and 2018, 62 firestorms were confirmed in Australia. But in 2019 alone, the country experienced at least 30 of these enormous blazes, known as pyroconvective events. It is “very likely” that Australia will add to its tally this season.

Unlike smaller bushfires, once a firestorm gets started they are almost impossible to fight.

“You can’t put them out,” says Prof Sharples. “The best advice I think you can give is: when one of these things starts, just get out of the way.”

As the climate continues to warm and weather patterns shift, wildfires and firestorms are only going to get worse, he adds – from Greece and Siberia to Canada and California, deadly blazes are increasing in intensity and frequency.

According to a United Nations report last summer, extreme wildfires will become 30 per cent more common by 2030, with a 50 per cent jump in frequency by the end of the century.

The fires themselves also further drive climate change due to the amount of carbon they release. “If wildfires were a country, they would be the world’s fourth largest emitter,” says David Wallace-Wells, a climate columnist for the New York Times.

“Combating the warming itself is absolutely imperative,” adds Prof Sharples. “If you’re not tackling that, then a lot of the other stuff you’re doing to combat fires is a bit of a fool’s errand.”

But he adds that Australia is better prepared than it has been in the past, with residents more aware of the risks and how to protect their properties and lives – from keeping firewood away from their properties to having evacuation plans in place.

The country also updated its Fire Danger Rating System in 2022, with longer term forecasts and more specific analysis of the combustible landscape.

It’s the first update since the aftermath of the Black Saturday bushfires in 2009, when animals and people were killed by radiant heat alone – out went the ‘Extreme’ category, in came a ‘Catastrophic’ fire designation.

“We’ve come a long way, particularly since Black Saturday, in trying to assess the risks,” says Prof Sharples. “This season will be a good test for our new danger rating system.”

Back in Cobar, Mr Lennon is concerned that the New South Wales fire service has not had time to fully recover from the trauma of fighting the 2019-2020 infernos.

“I would say there are still strong elements of PTSD caused by that, and a heightened fear of the unknown,” he says. “I think we’re in for an interesting season. I guess we’ll find how interesting soon enough.”

