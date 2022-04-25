‘What a year’: Darius Rucker concert celebrates national champion Gamecocks

Darius Rucker celebrated the South Carolina women’s basketball team and gave USC students a treat Sunday night.

The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman and country music star performed a concert at Colonial Life Arena, which was free to USC students and also featured rapper Nelly, who was wearing a Gamecocks No. 14 basketball jersey during his performance.

“What a year, what a year,” Rucker said as entered the stage. “All year, the No. 1 team in the country.”

Rucker, a South Carolina native who went to USC, is an avid Gamecock supporter and attends many sporting events throughout the year.

Rucker proposed the show on Twitter after the Gamecocks won their Final Four game against Louisville and then announced details days following the 64-49 win over Connecticut in the title game on April 3. It was USC’s second national championship, both coming under coach Dawn Staley.

It wasn’t the first time Rucker delivered a free concert at USC after a promise made during a sports season. In 2017, he performed a free concert at Colonial Life Arena after the Gamecocks won six games in Will Muschamp’s first season as football coach.

Darius Rucker performs for fans during a concert at the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, April, 24, 2022. Rucker promised the concert for USC when the Gamecocks women’s basketball team won the 2022 National Championship.

Staley, assistant coach Lisa Boyer and most of the championship winning squad were in attendance on Sunday night. The team was called out on stage a couple of times during Nelly’s performance and interacted with the crowd.

Before Rucker hit the stage, the team was introduced one by one to the crowd right after video highlights from the national championship game played. Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year Alliyah Boston received the biggest ovation from the more than 13,000 in attendance.

Staley also spoke to the crowd briefly, thanking Rucker, Nelly, her team, the fans and the coaching staff, two of which were out on the road recruiting.

“Shout out to Darius Rucker for always coming through,” Staley said. “He is a Carolina man through and through so let’s make sure we give him a great round of applause.

“Lastly, we aren’t done yet. Run it back.”

Story continues

USC President Harris Pastides came out and joined Staley and the rest of the team. The two led the crowd in the familiar Game-Cocks chant moments before Rucker hit the stage.

Pastides also took time to heap praise on Staley.

“She used to wear No. 5 but now she is our No. 1,” Pastidies said. “She is a champion for women, a champion for equity, a champion for basketball.”

The University of South Carolina Womens basketball team and interim president Harris Pastides celebrate with fans before Darius Rucker performs a concert at the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, April, 24, 2022. Rucker promised the concert for USC when the team won the 2022 National Championship.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Rucker hit the stage wearing a white Gamecocks National Champions T-Shirt. Rucker’s drummer had a Gamecock logo on the front of the drum set.

Rucker opened with “History in the Making” while a video tribute to the USC women’s season played behind him on the video board as he sang.

Rucker also mentioned USC football coach Shane Beamer, and is expecting big things from the Gamecocks in Beamer’s second season.

“Message to the rest of the SEC, you better look out for Shane Beamer’s boys.” Rucker said. “Cause we are coming and bringing hell with us.”