Darius Rucker Arrested in Tenn. for Minor Drug Misdemeanor, Released on Bond

The country singer is "fully cooperating with authorities," his lawyer said

Jason Kempin/Getty Darius Rucker in Nashville in November 2021

Darius Rucker was arrested on a minor drug offense in Williamson County, Tennessee on Thursday.

“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges,” Rucker’s attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The musician, 57, was arrested on two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of Tennessee’s vehicle registration law, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Authorities did not identify the controlled substance.

williamson County Darius Rucker's mug shot

Rucker was taken into custody by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and booked on the three charges, all misdemeanors. Rucker was released on $10,500 bond and is no longer in custody.

It is not known what led to Rucker’s arrest. According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, police say Rucker allegedly had expired tags on his car.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Darius Rucker in 2020

In December, the former Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Rucker was joined by his three kids, Carolyn, 28, Daniella, 22, and Jack, 18, whom he mentioned in his speech.

"Cary, Dani and Jack are my heart, they're my soul," the guitarist said. "They're everything to me and everything I do is for them."

"It's just been an amazing thing to be your father," Rucker continued as he turned to his kids. "As great as all this stuff is, it's not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much."

The "Wagon Wheel" singer told PEOPLE in June 2023 that he tries to keep in contact with his kids even while on the road.

"When phones and FaceTime came into play, it made it a lot easier," he said at the time. "[I] just try to call every day."

"The way we tour is great," the Charleston native continued. "We only tour on the weekend, so it's three days a week and the other four days [I'm] pretty much home, so that makes it a lot easier."

