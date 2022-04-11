Darius Rucker announces concert at USC, keeps promise after women’s basketball title win

Darius Rucker will make good on his promise to perform in Columbia after The Gamecock Women’s Basketball team clinched the national title.

The University of South Carolina alumnus will play a concert at Colonial Life Arena Sunday, April 24. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The concert will be free for USC students, with tickets distributed first-come, first-served.

Rucker proposed the show on Twitter after the Gamecocks cleared the NCAA tournament’s semifinals. After the team secured the championship, Rucker responded to a tweet about his previous promise saying “I’m in. Sooner the better!!!”

In addition to the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman’s concert, the Gamecock players will be honored with a parade down Main Street Wednesday at 6 p.m.