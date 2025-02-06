Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Darius Garland only had a few seconds to get down the court and hit a game-winning basket on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

Well, he did just that from the Pistons midcourt logo right as time expired in Wednesday night's Cavaliers game.

Garland's Cleveland teammates immediately celebrated with him on the court, as this added yet another win to the Cavaliers' impressive season.

Cleveland is a real NBA championship contender because of plays like this from its best players.

You don't often see buzzer-beaters like this from the midcourt logo, but Garland sure didn't have any trouble.

🚨DARIUS GARLAND GAME-WINNER FROM THE LOGO 🚨 pic.twitter.com/iwOjl7Ttgo — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 6, 2025

More NBA!

Heat players on the bench heard about the Jimmy Butler trade from a fan in the stands

Projected starting lineup for the Warriors after adding Jimmy Butler and trading Andrew Wiggins

Jimmy Butler reacted to his Warriors trade with a mysterious song choice

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Darius Garland nailed a stunning Cavaliers buzzer-beater from the Pistons midcourt logo