Darius Garland drains buzzer-beater from the logo to lift Cavaliers past Pistons

Darius Garland pulled up from the logo to lift the Cavaliers to a 118-115 win on Wednesday night. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Darius Garland pulled up from the logo like it was nothing.

His heroics fended off a late comeback attempt and kept the Cavaliers firmly atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Garland drained a perfect buzzer-beater from the Detroit Pistons logo at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night to lift Cleveland to a 118-115 win. It improved them to a conference-best 41-10 record, and handed the Pistons their second consecutive loss by a game-winning bucket.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham sank three free throws with just five seconds left on the clock to tie the game up on Wednesday and seemingly set up overtime in Detroit. That capped what was otherwise a pretty remarkable comeback attempt, considering the Pistons were down by nine points with less than a minute to go.

Garland then ran the ball up one last time and made it just across the halfcourt line when he pulled up at the buzzer. His last-ditch effort was perfect, and he just stood there with his arms crossed admiring his work as he was mobbed by his teammates.

DARIUS GARLAND WINS THE GAME FROM THE LOGO 😱



(via @NBATV)



pic.twitter.com/1qcY3oUDrR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2025

It marked the second straight game that the Pistons have lost on a last-second shot. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hit a wild game-winner on Monday night in Detroit, too.

Cunningham led the Pistons with 38 points and nine assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points. Ausar Thompson was the only other Pistons player to hit double figures with his 12 points in the loss, which was their second-straight and fifth in their last seven.

Evan Mobley led Cleveland with 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win, which marked their fifth win in their last six games. The lone loss in that stretch came against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Garland added 25 points while shooting 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and Craig Porter Jr. finished with 16 points off the bench.

While two straight losses in early February isn't the end of the world by any means, back-to-back heartbreaking defeats certainly doesn't make it any easier.