Darfur rebel leader set to head Sudanese finance ministry
By Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sudan's prime minister isexpected to appoint veteran Darfur rebel group leader andIslamist Jibril Ibrahim as finance minister in a cabinetoverhaul, according to a list of nominees and an officialsource.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was appointed after amilitary-civilian power-sharing deal following the overthrow ofOmar al-Bashir in 2019, dissolved the cabinet on Sunday and isdue to announce ministerial appointments on Monday.
The reshuffle comes as Hamdok struggles to push throughreforms and secure foreign financing seen as crucial to easing adeep economic crisis and bolstering Sudan's transition todemocracy.
Hamdok has led a cabinet of technocrats which has had anuneasy relationship with the military. Caretaker ministers havebeen in charge at seven ministries including the financeministry since July.
The reshuffle follows a peace deal signed in October withsome rebel groups. It was aimed at ending conflicts in Darfurand southern Sudan, awarded the groups posts in transitionalinstitutions, and reset the clock on a 39-month transition toelections.
Analysts say the peace deal and long-delayed appointments totransitional bodies are important steps, though the replacementof qualified technocrats with political figures could throw upnew challenges.
Ibrahim, leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM)that fought government forces in Darfur from 2003, hadpreviously been a member of the Islamist movement under Bashir.
A former economic advisor for JEM who became leader afterhis brother was killed in an airstrike, some Sudanese, as wellas analysts, have questioned the expected appointment of aformer Bashir ally and Islamist to a key ministry, particularlygiven the economic crisis.
Rebel groups have also been given the mining, livestock,social development, and federal government ministries, accordingto the list of nominees from Hamdok's office seen by Reuters.Three rebel leaders were appointed last week to an expandedruling transitional sovereign council.
The post of foreign minister is expected to go to MariamSadiq al-Mahdi, a leader of the popular Umma Party and daughterof former prime minister and Bashir opponent Sadiq al-Mahdi.
Khalid Omar Yousif, a leader of the Sudanese Congress Partyand a prominent figure in the protests that brought down Bashir,is expected to become minister of cabinet affairs.(Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Aidan Lewis and TobyChopra)