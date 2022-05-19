Daredevil Revival in Works at Disney+, From Covert Affairs Duo (Report)

Matt Webb Mitovich
·2 min read

To the surprise of perhaps no one at this point, a new series about Marvel’s Daredevil aka Matt Murdock is in the works at Disney+, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who previously co-created USA Network’s Covert Affairs, reportedly are set to pen and exec-produce the Disney+ series.

More from TVLine

Marvel’s Daredevil starring Charlie Cox — the first “street level hero” to be brought to live-action, small-screen life by Netflix (and produced by the now-defunct Marvel TV) — premiered in April 2015 and was cancelled after three seasons. Netflix’s run of Marvel series also included Jessica Jones (starring Krysten Ritter and running for three seasons, Luke Cage (starring Mike Colter and lasting two seasons,The Punisher (starring Jon Bernthal), Iron Fist (starring Finn Jones) and the one-off team-up series The Defenders (which debuted in July 2017).

As our sister site Variety reported back in the day, Netflix’s deal with Daredevil et al had a clause that prevented the title characters from appearing “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.” Sure enough, this past December — three years after Daredevil got the axe — Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock on the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way From Home, the same week that former costar Vincent D’Onofrio made his first “encore” appearance on Disney+’s Hawkeye as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Marvel Studios has made no formal announcement of a new Daredevil series, and does not comment on projects in development.

Launch Gallery: Every Way the MCU Has Been Changed (So Far) by TV's <I>WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki</i> and <I>Hawkeye</i>

