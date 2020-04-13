The Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Share Price Is Down 44% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last week. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 44% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Darden Restaurants had to report a 5.7% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 44% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DRI Past and Future Earnings April 13th 2020

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Darden Restaurants's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Darden Restaurants's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Darden Restaurants's TSR of was a loss of 43% for the year. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.0% in the twelve months, Darden Restaurants shareholders did even worse, losing 43% (even including dividends) . However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4.9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Darden Restaurants you should know about.

Darden Restaurants is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

