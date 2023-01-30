Is Darden Restaurants, Inc.'s (NYSE:DRI) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.3% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Darden Restaurants' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Darden Restaurants is:

45% = US$911m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.45 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Darden Restaurants' Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

First thing first, we like that Darden Restaurants has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 23% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Darden Restaurants' moderate 7.9% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Darden Restaurants' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 7.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Darden Restaurants is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Darden Restaurants Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Darden Restaurants has a three-year median payout ratio of 45%, which implies that it retains the remaining 55% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Darden Restaurants has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 60% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Darden Restaurants' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

