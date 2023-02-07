Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Confesses He Still Loves Her and Secretly Agrees to Be in Stacey's Wedding

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev

Georgi Rusev isn't hiding his feelings for his ex-fiancée Darcey Silva.

On Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Georgi told Darcey's twin sister Stacey Silva's fiancé Florian Sukaj that he isn't over his ex after their engagement ended last year.

"I mean, I still love her, I don't know about her," he admitted during a FaceTime conversation with Florian. "But, I still love her and care about her, and, you know, I want to be with her. I'm hoping we can be brothers-in-law one day, but I don't know."

Florian realized that Georgi's hope for a future with Darcey might not be possible, telling him, "I don't know what's going to happen to be honest. I don't know yet."

Florian then asked Georgi to be his best man at his wedding, despite not telling Stacey about his plans.

Georgi responded, "I will be happy to be there for you and share this moment with you guys."

"I wish my family were here, but no can come [sic] and I want Georgi to be my best man," Florian shared. "I [have] known Georgi for like, two years. The friendship is important to me. I need to tell Stacey but I don't know how Stacey going to take it."

Darcey and Stacey, both 48, also went wedding shopping together where Darcey reflected on her past relationship with Georgi.

"It's a bummer because I feel like when we were planning the twin wedding and I was engaged to Georgi, today would have been a day that we both tried on wedding dresses for our twin wedding but obviously my relationship didn't work out and that's okay," she said in a confessional. "I chose to end that relationship, but you know I'm here to support Stacey because she deserves me to be there by her side."

During their trip to the store, Darcey revealed that she enlisted the help of a matchmaker and got upset after feeling like her sister was making light of her situation.

"I feel Stacey isn't listening to me and it's making me feel like s—," she said in a confessional. "She is just ignoring everything about what I'm trying to tell her about the matchmaker, you know, my personal journey for love."

Stacey then switched gears and asked Darcey to be her maid of honor despite previously admitting to having reservations about her taking on the role. She told her sister that she was worried that their previously planned twin wedding was "still a sore subject."

Due to Darcey ending her engagement to Georgi, Stacey said the wedding expenses are all on her.

"Why do I feel like I'm being blamed because there's no twin wedding and I'm no longer splitting the costs with Stacey and Florian? Florian has had his green card for over a year and still has yet to get a job so that's on them," she said.

She added, "This was supposed to be a perfect day, a bonding between us and she's ruining it. We have so much to do before the wedding and she's coming at me like no other. If this continues to happen, it's going to make this whole process miserable. This has got to stop."

After discussing her oldest daughter Aniko, 17, moving away to college, Darcey recalled growing up with Stacey.

"Stacey and I were together a lot for some many years. Our whole life pretty much. Growing up being young, we were always by each other's side. We have an incredible bond. But, we have our moments and right now, we're not getting along. This tension between us is lingering on a lot longer than expected and it hurts and I'm worried that we're not going to be able to get back to how it used to be."

Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Worries She Will 'Die Alone' and Decides to Use a Matchmaker

The twins' friend Michael invited Florian to meet up and confronted him about his issues with Stacey. Michael said in a confessional that he felt "obligated to have Stacey's back" after she told him that Florian was "pulling his weight" in their relationship.

Michael encouraged Florian "to do something now" about finding work, adding, "You got to get a job." Florian replied, "If you keep in business, you're gonna be in trouble. Boom, done."

He added in a confessional, "Michael Benz need to shut the f—ing mouth. And need to stay far away from my f—ing business."

Meanwhile, Darcey met up with her matchmaker Michelle for a "wing woman session." Michelle encouraged her to practice "having a conversation and making a connection" with men. Though Darcey said she doesn't "usually cruise the park for guys," she is ready to "try it."

Darcey admitted the experience was "a little awkward" but eventually started a conversation with Robert, a man doing yoga in the park.

"If I were to grade my flirting skills myself, you know, I'd give myself maybe a 5, s—. I guess I'm screwed."

Michelle advised her to look for red flags in men and show the world she is "past her exs."

Tensions continued to flare between Darcey and Stacey when they met up for a juice later in the episode.

"The tension between us is not because there is no twin wedding. That's not the point," Darcey shared in a confessional. "Stacey is deflecting and not looking at the bigger picture. I think the real tension here is that she's completely changed since she started planning her wedding."

The 90 Day Fiancé alum told her sister that she hid true feelings about their plans for a twin wedding following her split from fiancé Georgi.

"Well as soon as I said goodbye to Georgi, I was actually relieved that there wouldn't be a twin wedding," she explained. "But I didn't voice it to you guys because I didn't know how it made you guys feel."

Stacey quickly responded, "You really felt that we cared so much about the twin wedding over your life and your relationship?"

She voiced concern that Darcey thought she was prioritizing their big day over her happiness, adding, "I'm surprised that you thought we cared more about the twin wedding than your relationship."

In a confessional, Stacey revealed that she believed her sister was "hiding beneath this facade that everything is ok."

"I know that it's not easy to break off an engagement in a twin wedding," she shared. "So I know there's hurt down there and I know she's taking all of her anger out on me."

Stacey then attempted to apologize as the tensions between the sisters continued to rise, saying, "[I'm] really sorry that I'm projecting negativity on you with the twin wedding."

Darcey reiterated, "I was actually relieved that I wouldn't have to do a twin wedding. Did you not hear me?" and Stacey replied, "You're nasty."

"It had nothing to do with you. I didn't want to have a twin wedding," she explained. "I'm glad I don't have to have a twin wedding."

Stacey told Darcey that she understood her decision to end her engagement. She said, "We are happy that you didn't go through with the twin wedding. Stop making it like Florian and I are so upset that there's no twin wedding."

After Darcey impersonated her sister, Stacey called her "very disrespectful" which caused Darcey to lose her cool and say, "You're so f—ing Miss Innocent aren't you?" Stacey replied, "Don't even go there. Don't even go there."

By the end of the argument, Stacey left the table and said, "I want nothing to do with you."

Both sisters were not over the drama, with Stacey sharing that Darcey is "so rude and nasty. I can't believe this. So f—ing nasty. Wow."

"I feel bad that I behaved that way. Maybe I overreacted a little bit but I did feel triggered in the moment because she thinks I'm hurt by not having a twin wedding but actually in reality, that was my decision to get out of the relationship so I could save myself," Darcey said. "I feel like Stacey treats me as if being single is a weakness. It's insulting and it's hurtful. You know, I couldn't help but explode. It's not good."

"This wasn't supposed to happen. This wasn't supposed to be like this," Stacey added. "This is not the way we should be talking to each other. Why is she acting like this? It's not right."

