Darcey Silva Admits 90 Day Fiancé Ex Georgie's 'Awkward' Visit to Miami Was 'a Low Blow'

Darcey Silva was less than thrilled when her ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev made a surprise visit to Miami.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum, 48, exclusively tells PEOPLE her mindset had changed since the pair's second engagement ended last year — and she was ready to move on.

"At the time, I was already with the matchmaker," she shares. "I was already set within myself, confident, and I wasn't going to let the past get to me."

The reality star admits she felt in control despite it being "an awkward situation" to see her ex again, who was invited by sister Stacey's fiancé Florian Sukaj so they could mend fences.

"I felt I was in my power position. I felt okay with how the past went and where the future was going for myself," she explains. "I feel like it was a little bit of a low blow on his end. I think he had ulterior motives."

On Monday's episode of the TLC series, Darcey accused Georgi of "taking advantage" of her and "manipulating" the situation after he tried to win her back by complimenting her and offering her jewelry.

"Don't you ever try to come in between my family and try to trick us because I know what you're trying to do," she added.

She finally had enough of his actions, saying, "I don't care anymore. Goodbye forever."

When he tried to continue the conversation, she told him to "get away from me."

He insisted, "I came here because I care about you. I don't come here to cause problems … I'm not here to manipulate you. I'm here because I love you."

She finally put the nail in the coffin, telling him, "I'm sorry. It's done."

Darcey opened up to PEOPLE about why her relationships with exes Georgi and Jesse Meester "are in the past for a reason."

"I made the right decision for me, for my daughters," she says of her daughters Aniko, 17, and Aspen, 15. "I want them to see me empowered and strong and in a loving, happy, strong relationship."

Darcey says she wants to set an example for her teenage daughters "because they're going to be dating at some point."

"I want to be the best mom I can be. I want to be the best woman I could be," she shares. "I want to have the best partner. I want to be in a power couple, and I don't want anyone to ever dumb me down."

"I feel so much stronger, I feel more independent, and I love the way that my life is going," she adds. "I don't have any regrets, and I'm really excited [about] what the future holds."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.