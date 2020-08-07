Darby Stanchfield Sells Secluded Glendale Traditional

Darby Stanchfield, who appeared on “Jericho” and “Mad Men” before she landed a plum part on Shonda Rimes’ ABC political drama “Scandal,” took in $2.4 million on the sale of her secluded traditional home in the largely unheralded but lovely and affluent foothills above Glendale, about 15 miles due north of downtown Los Angeles and, on a good day, a 40 minute drive to Beverly Hills.

The flamed-haired actor and her low-profile husband, entertainment marketing exec Joseph Gallegos, purchased the property via an enigmatically named trust in 2009 for a bit less than $1.8 million. Privately sequestered down a discreet and picturesque, hook-shaped cul-de-sac, and secured behind electronic gates, the familiar and stately yet still unpretentious late 1930s traditional is described in marketing materials as “reminiscent of a Paul Williams Colonial” mixed with “Hollywood Regency elegance”. With many original architectural elements intact, plus all the usual comforts and conveniences of modern life, the just shy of 4,000-square-foot traditional offers a total of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A classic broken pediment over the front door adds a dash of grandeur, as does the gently curved (if not especially detailed) staircase in the foyer. Generously proportioned and anchored by a white marble fireplace, the formal living room spills out through French doors to the swimming pool, while the adjacent semi-circular solarium is lined with floor-to-ceiling arched windows that allow for a pretty, over-the-treetops mountain view. A cozy study and a separate formal dining room wrapped in palm patterned vermillion wallpaper complete the main floor public spaces.

The floors switch from narrow oak planks to a surprisingly baronial parquet-de-Versailles-style in the kitchen-sized butler’s pantry and kitchen. A small breakfast spot or lounge overlooks a sunken family room with a chateau-style fireplace and arched French doors that open to a dining terrace planted with herbs and potted citrus trees.

An en suite staff or guest bedroom with glass sliders to a courtyard patio is tucked behind the kitchen, and two more guest or family rooms on the second floor are joined by a not particularly large primary bedroom that benefits from a small dressing area with two closets, along with a semi-circular private terrace with relaxing, tree-framed mountain views over the downtown Glendale skyline.

A brick-accented swimming pool and spa just outside the living room and solarium are private enough to use sans suits and nicely complemented by lush plantings, a small deck for soaking up the sun and an open-air pavilion hung with glamorous black-and-white curtains for escaping the sun.

The property was listed with Jeff White and Lori Donahoo of Re/Max Estate Properties. The buyer was repped by Addora Beall at Deasey Penner Podley.

Stanchfield, who has owned a four-unit building in the Silver Lake area since 2004, used to own a charming hilltop Craftsman bungalow in the Beachwood Canyon area that she picked up in 2006 for $900,000 and, after she added Gallegos to the deed a few years later, sold in 2013 for a small amount over $1 million to her “Scandal” co-star Katie Lowes. Lowes and her husband, actor Adam Shapiro, have since sold the house at a healthy profit.

