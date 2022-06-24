Daré Bioscience Announces Partial Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to July 14, 2022

Daré Bioscience, Inc.
·11 min read
Daré Bioscience, Inc.
Daré Bioscience, Inc.

Meeting to be reconvened solely with respect to Proposal 5

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced partial adjournment of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and voting results on all but one of the proposals. All of the director nominees in Proposal 1 set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”) were elected by the Company’s stockholders and Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 6 were approved, while Proposal 5 failed to receive sufficient votes for approval. Proposal 5 seeks to amend the Company’s restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of authorized shares of its common stock to 240,000,000. The Annual Meeting will reconvene solely with respect to Proposal 5 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 14, 2022. The reconvened Annual Meeting will be conducted in the same virtual format described in the Proxy Statement.

“We are encouraged by the number of stockholders who have voted to date and grateful for their strong support and participation. Proposal 5 requires more than 50% of all issued and outstanding shares as of our record date to be voted in favor in order to be approved,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré. “We will reconvene our Annual Meeting in approximately three weeks and use the additional time to encourage stockholders of unvoted shares to vote in favor of Proposal 5, and seek to convince stockholders who voted against or abstained from voting on the proposal to change their votes in favor of such proposal. Daré management and our Board of Directors strongly believe that having additional authorized shares will be critical in the coming years ahead to maintaining the Company’s flexibility in considering and planning for potential business needs. We will endeavor to be creative and opportunistic in accessing the capital needed to advance our portfolio of promising candidates and will continue to explore strategic non-dilutive sources of capital, such as our license agreements with Organon and Bayer on certain of our portfolio programs, as well as grant funding and other cost-effective structures in addition to equity sales.”

At the Annual Meeting, stockholders re-elected all three of the Company’s Class II directors. In addition, stockholders approved the following proposals: Proposal 2 (ratification of the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm), Proposal 3 (on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers), Proposal 4 (the 2022 Stock Incentive Plan), and Proposal 6 (adjournment of the Annual Meeting to solicit additional proxies in favor of Proposal 5).

The Company will reconvene the Annual Meeting on July 14th and use the time during the adjournment to solicit additional proxies from its stockholders in favor of Proposal 5 in order to meet the approval threshold. Approval of Proposal 5 requires that a majority of outstanding shares of common stock as of the record date vote “FOR” the proposal. As of the partial adjournment of the Annual Meeting, approximately 49.2% of the outstanding shares had voted “FOR” Proposal 5. Additionally, two leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC, have recommended that the Company’s stockholders vote “FOR” Proposal 5.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record on the record date who have not yet voted to do so by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 13, 2022. Stockholders may vote on Proposal 5 online at www.proxyvote.com, by telephone toll-free at 1-800-690-6903, or by signing and returning their proxy card or voting instruction form. Stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions may contact the firm assisting the Company in soliciting proxies, Morrow Sodali, LLC, at 1-800-607-0088.

Stockholders who have already voted do not need to vote again. Proxies already given will be voted in the manner specified in respect of Proposal 5 at the reconvened Annual Meeting unless properly revoked in accordance with the procedures described in the Proxy Statement. Stockholders who have already voted and who want to change their vote on Proposal 5 may do so in the manner set forth in the Proxy Statement. Only stockholders of record on the record date of April 26, 2022, or their legal proxy holders, will be entitled to vote at the reconvened Annual Meeting.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, and vaginal and sexual health.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate vaginal gel, 2%), is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about XACIATO™, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company filed the Proxy Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and sent or made available the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, including the Proxy Statement, to stockholders on or about April 29, 2022. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, THE COMPANY URGES ITS STOCKHOLDERS TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain copies of all documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement and any other documents relevant to the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Annual Meeting, free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or in the Investors section of Daré’s website at https://ir.darebioscience.com/financial-information or by written request directed to: Daré Bioscience, Inc., Attention: Secretary, 3655 Nobel Drive, Suite 260, San Diego, California 92122.

Forward Looking Statements

Daré cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “objective,” “endeavor” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations regarding reconvening the Annual Meeting, the importance of increasing the authorized shares of common stock of the Company, payments to the Company under its license agreements with Organon and Bayer, and potential sources of additional capital. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risk and uncertainties related to: Daré’s ability to develop, obtain FDA or foreign regulatory approval for, and commercialize its product candidates and to do so on communicated timelines; failure or delay in starting, conducting and completing clinical trials of a product candidate; Daré’s ability to design and conduct successful clinical trials, to enroll a sufficient number of patients, to meet established clinical endpoints, to avoid undesirable side effects and other safety concerns, and to demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy of its product candidates; Daré’s dependence on third parties to conduct clinical trials and manufacture and supply clinical trial material and commercial product; Daré’s ability to raise additional capital when and as needed to advance its product candidates, execute its business strategy and continue as a going concern; the risks that Daré’s license agreements with Organon and Bayer may not become fully effective, may be terminated early and, if they become effective, that payments to Daré under the agreement may not occur or may be significantly less than the anticipated or potential amounts; the loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical events on Daré’s operations, financial results and condition, and ability to achieve current plans and objectives, including the potential impact of the pandemic on Daré’s ability to commence, timely enroll, conduct and report results of its clinical trials and on the ability of third parties on which Daré relies to assist in the conduct of its business to fulfill their contractual obligations to Daré; the risk that positive findings in early clinical and/or nonclinical studies of a product candidate may not be predictive of success in subsequent clinical and/or nonclinical studies of that candidate; the risk that developments by competitors make Daré’s product or product candidates less competitive or obsolete; failure to timely establish or maintain third-party partnerships or collaborations to develop and/or commercialize Daré’s product candidates, if approved; failure of Daré’s product or product candidates, if approved, to gain market acceptance or obtain adequate coverage or reimbursement from third-party payers; Daré’s ability to retain its licensed rights to develop and commercialize a product or product candidate; Daré’s ability to satisfy the monetary obligations and other requirements in connection with its exclusive, in-license agreements covering the critical patents and related intellectual property related to its product and product candidates; Daré’s ability to adequately protect or enforce its, or its licensor’s, intellectual property rights; the lack of patent protection for the active ingredients in certain of Daré’s product candidates which could expose its products to competition from other formulations using the same active ingredients; product liability claims; governmental investigations or actions relating to Daré’s product, product candidates or business activities; cyber attacks, security breaches or similar events that compromise Daré’s technology systems or those of third parties on which it relies and/or significantly disrupt Daré’s business; and disputes or other developments concerning Daré’s intellectual property rights. Daré’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Daré’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including Daré’s recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
lroth@burnsmc.com
212.213.0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:
Jake Robison
Evoke Canale
jake.robison@evokegroup.com
619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win

    During a break between Golden State's Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch. Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations. At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings' new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years wi

  • Why Raptors should or shouldn't trade OG Anunoby

    The Raptors have a big decision to make regarding OG Anunoby.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Mariners slug four homers to beat A's 8-2, snap 3-game skid

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and his teammates were amazed watching from the dugout as baseballs kept clearing the fences — one, two, then three of them in a row. Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez connected in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. “It just felt amazing honestly just seein

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Penny Oleksiak narrowly misses 100m freestyle podium at worlds

    Penny Oleksiak's first individual medal at worlds will have to wait. The Toronto native placed fourth in the women's 100-metre freestyle at the world aquatics championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary, touching an agonizing 0.06 seconds behind bronze medallist Torri Huske of the U.S. A podium appearance would have marked Canada's eighth in Hungary, tying the team record set at 2019 worlds. It also would have been Oleksiak's eighth career medal at worlds, breaking a tie with Kylie Masse. Ole

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • Brown and Blake should battle for sprint gold at Canadian championships

    LANGLEY, B.C. — In between the photos of Jerome Blake standing on the medal podium or sprinting down the track, there are fashion photos of him posing in a sheepskin coat on a deserted road, or a button up shirt between sand dunes. The Canadian sprinter, who's also a model, is as comfortable in a designer suit as a track and field singlet. "Fashion is kind of a thing for me, it's one thing I really love apart from sports, so I put a lot of effort into it, it's one thing I really try to implement