Daqo New Energy Corp.'s (NYSE:DQ) recent 4.5% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

Institutions' substantial holdings in Daqo New Energy implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 12 shareholders

Insider ownership in Daqo New Energy is 25%

Every investor in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 64% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$2.9b last week after a 4.5% drop in the share price. The recent loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 38% for stockholders, may not sit well with this group of investors. Often called “market movers", institutions wield significant power in influencing the price dynamics of any stock. Hence, if weakness in Daqo New Energy's share price continues, institutional investors may feel compelled to sell the stock, which might not be ideal for individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Daqo New Energy, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Daqo New Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Daqo New Energy. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Daqo New Energy's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Daqo New Energy is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Daqo New Energy's case, its Top Key Executive, Guangfu Xu, is the largest shareholder, holding 10% of shares outstanding. Xiang Xu is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and Invesco Capital Management LLC holds about 6.1% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Longgen Zhang directly holds 2.9% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Daqo New Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Daqo New Energy Corp.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$724m stake in this US$2.9b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Daqo New Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

