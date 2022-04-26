Daphne Oz and Family Celebrate Orthodox Easter with 'Epic Egg Cracking Battles'

DAPHNE OZ

Daphne Oz showed off her full house with smiles over the Orthodox Easter holiday.

The former Good Dish host, 36, shared photos of her husband John Jovanovic with their four children –– son Jovan, 6, and daughters Philomena 'Philo' Bijou, 8, Domenica Celine, 4, and Giovanna Ines, 31 months –– as they gathered in chairs for a family photo on Instagram in coordinated outfits.

"Happy Orthodox Easter!! ❤️🐣 Scroll to see the kids being their funny little selves and daddy in the kitchen cooking up a storm!! 👏👌," she wrote in the caption.

Oz continued, "We served his gorgeous grilled lamb chops and Bisteca alla Fiorentina with my mother in laws famous cheese pita, her sister's delicious Easter bread, and my green goddess iceberg wedge salad (random, but yummy) 😋 and the kids eggs from yesterday for epic egg cracking battles!!! ❤️"

Oz wore a pastel blue and white gingham dress to go with her husband's tie of the same color. The three girls each wore matching patterned dresses while their son Jovan donned a navy blue suit jacket, khaki pants and a pair of loafers.

In January, Oz went out for a "double date" night with her eldest daughter while her husband visited a Miami Dolphins game with their son. "The Johns went to see the Dolphins game down in Miami, so Philo and I made an evening of it…we saw Sing 2 (so cute 🎶) and then chased our bucket of popcorn and candy with all the veg at Cheesecake Factory (the Thai chicken lettuce wraps 🤤)," Oz wrote at the time.

Being a mother of four, the Master Chef Junior host previously opened up to PEOPLE, admitting that looking after her group of children is "wonderful and it is chaos."

"There's no downtime now. None of them nap at the same time; there's never a quiet moment. You used to have that with one, maybe with two [kids]," she shared.

When it comes to feeding her brood of kids, Oz says she only has one rule for her children. "My only rule at mealtime is you have to try everything once," she told PEOPLE.

"My grandmother, who's a mom of six, always told me, 'Don't make your kids resent you more than the food,' so I don't insist that they finish their plates or anything but I want them to try everything once because I want them to be adventurous eaters and love exploring through food the way I do."

"I will put these communal platters down and they'll serve themselves so they can take the portion they're excited to have, and it ends up creating this really wonderful communal vibe," Oz continues. "It gives your kids a lot of agency when it comes to eating well, which I think is also important for establishing healthy long-term eating habits."