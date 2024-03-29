Daphne Joy Accuses Ex 50 Cent of 'Raping' and 'Physically Abusing' Her: 'You Are No Longer My Oppressor'

"The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son," a representative for the rapper shared with PEOPLE

Marcus Ingram/Getty; John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty 50 Cent and Daphne Joy

Daphne Joy has accused her ex, 50 Cent, of physically and sexually assaulting her.

In an Instagram posted Thursday, Joy, 37 directly addressed her ex 50 Cent, 48, by putting his full legal name -- Curtis James Jackson -- at the top of the post. They share a 12-year-old son, Sire, together.

"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on," she wrote. Jackson has denied the claims.



"You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

Joy’s claims have come following 50 Cent's decision to pursue sole custody of their son, Sire. According to the rapper's representative, 50 Cent is doing so because of the allegations in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy that Joy worked as a sex worker.

A representative for the rapper shared the below statement with PEOPLE:

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

In response, Joy posted on Instagram, "Family court, great!"

"He lacks a father figure in his life and needs male guidance. You're finally catching on," she added.



Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: Why Diddy's Former Backup Dancer Tanika Ray Says She 'Knew to Avoid Him at All Costs'

Story continues

In addition to accusing 50 Cent of rape and abuse, Joy also called out her ex for his jokes about the ongoing allegations of rape and sex trafficking against Diddy.

"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing," she wrote.

The actress continued to discuss the rapper's relationship with their son, Sire. "We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you," alleged Joy. "I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned."

Back in 2013, 50 Cent was charged with domestic violence against Joy and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor vandalism stemming from an incident where he allegedly kicked Joy in the stomach and destroyed her property during an argument. The rapper struck a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors for three years' probation and 30 days of community service.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Daphne Joy on August 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

In a separate Instagram post on Thursday, Joy refuted allegations made by producer Rodney Jones' in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs that she a sex worker.

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit. The claim that I am sex worker is 100% false and character assassination," she wrote. "I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.