Report: NBA investigating possible bubble violation by Rockets F Danuel House

Danuel House has been ruled out for two games for personal reasons. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets could be without a member of their rotation as they battle the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs, and the reported reason is unfortunate.

Rockets forward Danuel House’s status for the Western Conference semifinals is in question as the NBA investigates a potential violation of bubble protocol. House has reportedly denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.’s status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals is in jeopardy as the NBA probes a potential violation of bubble protocol. House has denied any wrongdoing to the league. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

The exact nature of House’s violation is unknown, though it’s worth noting that House has been listed out for Game 3 and Game 4 in the Western Conference semifinals due to “personal reasons.”

The NBA hasn’t seen many bubble violations in recent weeks, but many will recall Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes’ exit for chicken wings. There was also Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams’ infamous strip club, though that occurred on a trip outside the bubble.

If House is determined to have violated bubble protocol, he could be facing a mandatory 10-day quarantine as Holmes did with his violation, plus additional discipline.

House averaged 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game with the Rockets this regular season. He has averaged 11.4 and 5.8 this postseason.

