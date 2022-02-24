Dante Labs selected as Genetic Tests provider for Abu Dhabi Executive Office Employee’s Wellbeing Week

Dante Labs

Dante Labs meets with Abu Dhabi Executive Office

Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati and Carlo Logli meet with Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director of Genome Office at Abu Dhabi Executive Office and team.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Labs , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, is pleased to announce that the company has been selected as a genetic services provider for Abu Dhabi Executive Office (ADEO) employees for their wellbeing week.



Beginning on February 14, 2022, Dante will be providing whole genome sequencing to ADEO employees as part of the company’s benefit package for all employees.

The testing will be run in the new Dante Dubai laboratory and will provide employees with invaluable insights about their wellness and longevity, including risk of developing certain health conditions, evidence of intolerances to food, and indications for a personalized and balanced diet and fitness training.

“We are very proud to be increasing access to genomic sequencing through this great opportunity to provide our service to ADEO employees. It is through employee testing like this that we are able to deliver invaluable health insights to more people and ultimately better healthcare and longevity,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. “The UAE is clearly becoming a global leader in genomics, and we are thrilled to have invested in this amazing country.”

“Not only is this extremely exciting, but we are hopeful that testing programs such as these will pave the way to wider adoption of genomics in other fields such as R&D, training and development programs,” said Prof. Mattia Capulli, Chief Scientific Officer of Dante Labs.

“The Abu Dhabi Executive Office is extremely happy and appreciates Dante Labs for their great service that contributes to our employee’s wellbeing by providing the unique actionable benefit from genomics in both clinical and consumer settings from sports to nutrigenomics,” said Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director of Genome Office, Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Story continues

Contact

Laura D’Angelo

VP of Investor Relations

ir@dantelabs.com

+39 0862 191 0671

www.dantelabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95013cb8-6b11-4222-ab49-476331c160f3



