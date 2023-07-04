Dante Club ready to show off new space during Festa Italia

The Porcupine Dante Club is ready to reveal its new look.

During the upcoming Festa Italia, the Dante Club will hold the official grand opening for the Salute Lounge, which has been remodelled.

The celebrations will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Porcupine Dante Club.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“People will be able to shop the market, sit in the lounge here and enjoy a sandwich,” said Alana Loreto, recording secretary for the board of directors. “If somebody has never been to the club, or upstairs, we will have tours every 30 minutes.”

The grand opening had originally been scheduled for May 30, but due to shipping delays with the new furniture in the space, it had to be pushed back.

“There were some shipping issues with the new tables and chairs,” said Loreto.

This is the latest refresh in the Dante Club, with the main ballroom and upstairs event spaces getting a facelift during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as new doors.

“We will be sending out an email to our members to come up with a name for the upstairs hall, because we can’t just keep calling the upper hall, it has to be more exciting than that,” said Loreto. “So to involve our members, we’ll send out the email, come up with two or three possible names, then everyone can vote on that.”

Loreto said there are still a few things that need to be done, but the completion of the work on the Salute Lounge is a huge step.

“It had to be multi-functional,” she said. “It had to be a place for members to meet, and we’re hoping to be open more as a bar, lounge.”

She said they’re looking at expanding the menu in the lounge to include pizzas.

The lounge can hold up to 150, but Loreto said that they can seat around 85 people for dinner.

Funding for the project came through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. (NOHFC) program and donations from Newmont Gold.

NOHFC offers grants to stimulate economic growth in northern Ontario communities.

“We did all this with grant money, and those donations,” said Loreto.

While much of the work was done by volunteers and Dante Club members, there were some aspects that Loreto said needed to be contracted out.

“We hired My Timmins Painters and contracting, so they did the bulk of the painting and the washrooms,” said Loreto. “It was volunteer work for the upper lounge, but we need someone with the right equipment so it’ll go so much faster.”

They will also be repainting the entryways and hallways in the fall.

The bocce courts will be also refreshed in the fall, but Loreto said the organizers of the bocce leagues will be leading the way on that.

The Festa Italia will include the market, music and homemade Italian food July 21 to 23.

“The club is still very volunteer driven,” said Loreto.

Things will kick off with a flag-raising ceremony at city hall on Thursday, July 20.

Friday evening will feature the Dine Under the Stars event.

Saturday will include the market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the grand opening celebrations for the Salute Lounge, as well as a concert on Cedar Street.

Loreto said there are a few tickets left but they are nearly sold out for the Saturday evening event.

On Sunday, they will be hosting a street party with music, a classic car show and lots of food.

Details about the Festa Italia events are available on the Dante Club’s website.

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com