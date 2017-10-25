Dansk party: Goalie halts Blackhawks, leads Vegas to 4-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Next man up.

It's become the mantra for the Vegas Golden Knights, and fitting for a team that lost its top two goalies to injuries in the first three weeks of the season.

Without Marc-Andre Fleury or Malcolm Subban, the Golden Knights' next man up is Oscar Dansk, and he's answered the call.

Dansk stopped 29 shots for his second win in two career appearances, and the Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday night to become the first expansion team to win seven of its first eight NHL games.

Vegas won its fourth straight and improved to 7-1-0 in its inaugural season.

''Everything's gone our way right now, we're working hard and competing hard,'' coach Gerard Gallant said. ''It's all about a team with us. It's a team game and that's how we want to play.''

Dansk made his first NHL start after replacing an injured Subban during a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The 23-year-old gave up goals to John Hayden and Patrick Kane, but was otherwise stellar for the Golden Knights.

''I try not to think about it too much. I just tried to play my game,'' Dansk said. ''They're top-10 players in the world. I was just trying to do my part.''

Things didn't start so well, though, as Hayden stuffed one between Dansk and the left post just 3:33 into the game for a short-handed goal.

The Golden Knights didn't take long to answer. William Karlsson tipped Colin Millers' shot from the point past Chicago goalie Corey Crawford.

A little more than a minute later, Tomas Nosek pushed Deryk Engelland's rebound under Crawford's pads to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.

Dansk came up with one of his biggest saves of the game with 6:18 left in the second period when he stopped Kane's wrist shot during a 2-on-1 break.

Pierre-Edourard Bellemare extended the lead to 3-1 late in the second when he smacked Nosek's pass from behind the net past Crawford.