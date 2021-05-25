



Press Release – Paris, May 25, 2021

Danone launches a successful €1 billion bond issue

Danone announces that it has issued today a €1 billion bond with a 4.5-year maturity and a 0% coupon.

In line with the company’s active liquidity management, this issue enables Danone to further take advantage of market windows to enhance its funding flexibility, extend the maturity of its debt and optimize its cost.

The settlement is expected to take place on June 1, 2021 and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.

The bond issue was widely subscribed by a diversified investor base, confirming the high confidence in Danone’s business model and credit profile.

Danone is rated BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor’s and Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody’s.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

