Danone: Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 27, 2023

DANONE

Press Release – Paris, April 5, 2023

Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 27, 2023

Danone informs its Shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will take place on Thursday April 27, 2023, at 2:30 pm (Paris time), at Salle Gaveau, 45 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting and the notice of meeting were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on March 1 and April 5, 2023 respectively.

Pursuant to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, the information and documents related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to Shareholders and may be consulted on Danone’s website ( www.danone.com ), section “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting / 2023”. This includes notably the brochure of the meeting, which comprises the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions and information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting, as well as the annual report of the Mission Committee to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

About Danone ( www.danone.com )

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.7 billion in sales in 2022. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain global B Corp™ certification.

Story continues

Attachment



