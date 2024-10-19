Danny Welbeck is Brighton’s hero but injury mars win over Newcastle

Danny Welbeck punches the air after scoring the only goal of the game. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Sheer luck is an underestimated commodity in football. On a day when Brighton enjoyed loads of the stuff and Newcastle almost none, a PhD student could surely have used these 102 minutes on Tyneside as the basis for a thesis on the vagaries of the game’s fluctuating fortunes.

To say that Danny Welbeck’s 35th-minute goal for Brighton arrived against the run of play would be a considerable understatement. Until then, Fabian Hürzeler’s side had been largely kettled in their own half as Newcastle suffocated their attempts to play out from the back.

With Alexander Isak having missed a couple of promising chances and Hürzeler seemingly resistant to ripping up his tactical blueprint and replacing it with something more pragmatic, it appeared only a matter of time before Eddie Howe’s side scored. Happily for Brighton, Welbeck had different ideas. After chesting down a welcome long ball from Lewis Dunk, the former England striker – at 33, two years Hürzeler’s senior – proceeded to destabilise Newcastle’s defence courtesy of an adroit one-two with Georginio Rutter before outmuscling Tino Livramento and slipping the ball beyond Nick Pope. It was visitors’ first shot of the afternoon and Welbeck’s fifth goal of the campaign.

Hitherto all intelligent pressing, impressive possession retention and slick passing, Howe’s players had received a kick in the teeth following arguably their best 45 minutes of the season. Their response to falling behind proved rather less convincing. As the crowd’s frustration mounted and Brighton’s counterattacking became increasingly emboldened, Howe began flicking tactical switches.

On came Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock to replace Jacob Murphy and Sandro Tonali but, sadly for Brighton, off, too, went Welbeck in the sort of enforced change no one wants to see. The striker collapsed clutching his lower back following a routine aerial challenge with Fabian Schär and, after prolonged on-pitch treatment, he was carried off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask clasped to his face.

With Brighton’s lead remaining intact Howe withdrew his captain, Brazil’s Bruno Guimarães along with England’s Anthony Gordon and liberated Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almirón from the bench, but the visiting backline and their excellent goalkeeper, Bart Verbruggen, held firm.