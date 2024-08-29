Danny Simpson interview: I was lost after football, but boxing is getting me back on track

Danny Simpson says boxing has helped him fill the void that comes with retirement from professional football - Perch

As Danny Simpson explains, one of the legacies of the Premier League’s greatest underdog triumph is a WhatsApp group that still exists among Leicester City players from that glorious season. It is aptly titled: “Misfits”.

“We used to say we were a bunch of misfits, it’s what we called ourselves,” says Simpson. “We were all coming from being released, or people didn’t want us. Robert Huth, loaned by Chelsea. Marc Albrighton from Villa, Vardy, Drinky. Riyad and Kante… a lot of us weren’t wanted. We still have the WhatsApp group.”

Messages on the group chat revolve around their reunions on May 2, the date Leicester upset the 5000/1 odds and won the title. But recently there have been texts wishing Simpson good luck for his step into the unknown - his first fight as a boxer this weekend in Dublin.

Simpson, now 37, announced his retirement as a footballer in July, the call came soon after. It was from “Misfits”, but not his usual group of friends. Misfits Boxing promoters were calling and proposed a bout against Danny Aarons, a YouTuber.

If that sounds like a bit of an exhibition, try telling that to the 13,000 who will be 3Arena in Dublin. Or to Simpson, who has spent in camp for more than month, training through the day and night, weighing all his food and in the most radical change, has been teetotal while preparing for his fight.

“I had Riyad Mahrez’s wedding at the start of the summer and I was all over the place really,” he said. “I’d put on weight and was drinking too much with time on my hands. The season finished and this challenge got brought to me, and everything happens for a reason I think.

“Sometimes it is tough to take yourself to the gym on your own. In football we always had something to look forward to - the match on Tuesday then Saturday - there is always something to do and the feeling of accomplishment, of winning. This has given me purpose, the ultimate test.”

Simpson is training again for a proposed fight against YouTuber Danny Aarons - Perch

By his own admission, Simpson was a “bit lost” when he hung up his boots this summer. After winning the title at Leicester, he played in the Championship with Huddersfield and Bristol City and then coached at non-league Macclesfield. Football was about the glory but also about the routine - the training, the travel, the matches. Something he had known since starting in Manchester United’s Academy and playing under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Without the routine, he struggled with his mental health and spoke to United’s website about his darkest times, when he ended up in hospital after trying to take his own life. If everything happens for a reason, the challenge of boxing came at the right time.

“I’ve been doing badges, I’ve gone back to my sport psychology course and they are challegng in themselves but this is something my body and mind is used to,” he said. “I miss it. I’m jealous of the players that don’t miss it, but this is the closest thing to it.

“It’s a different type of fitness. Listen, I’ve done 18 to 20 pre-seasons but this is definitely one of the toughest training programmes I’ve ever had to do. It is is like football in terms of determination and dedication, what you put in, and doing two or three sessions a day, but this all year around. They might have a 12-week camp but around that they are still training twice, running in the evening after boxing in the day. And that is what I’ve been doing.”

The training has given Simpson little time to reflect on his career. He set up Wayne Rooney with a cross on his Premier League debut in 2007, then like many others from the United Academy found a route back to the top away from Old Trafford.

A young Simpson in Manchester United training alongside Nemanja Vidic in 2008 - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

He won the Championship with Sunderland and Newcastle, then a move to Leicester almost 10 years ago when the “Misfits” upset the Premier League big boys. He made headlines off the pitch for his life away from playing and admits drinking was his release after matches.

“In my era there was a drinking culture and I would go out after games,” he said. “I might have been a bit more than others but when you win on a Saturday and you are on a high, you have a few drinks. It was the same as many other players but without it you are fitter.

“But it was also my release from the pressure of playing in front of 50,000 or 60,000 people, the release was to get out. Maybe in football at elite level you can get away with it. Here there is no drinking - none of that - there is more discipline and I’m in a bubble.”

The training routine that has punished his body most has been an evening run in woods near Moston - hill sprints that leave lungs bursting and calves burning. “The boxing is tough in general in terms of mentally challenging,” he said. “You dig in when you are alone with your thoughts. Then you are on your own in the ring.”

And how does he think it will do at the weekend? “You get hurt just sparring, but I knew that coming into it,” he said. “I used to always think ‘why are they always hugging each after a fight?’ Now I understand, it’s a respect thing. We want to win but there is respect for being in that ring.”