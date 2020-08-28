Danny Pino Joins ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie At Universal Pictures

Danny Pino has signed on to join the ensemble of the studio’s adaptation of the Broadway hit, Dear Evan Hansen joining Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams and Amandla Stenberg.

The story follows Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note. Pino will play the step-father to the classmate that commits suicide.

Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, wrote the script, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the music and penned the original lyrics for the musical and film. Stephen Chbosky will direct, and Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Universal’s SVP Production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Pino is best known as the cartel boss Miguel on FX’s hit series Mayans. Other credits include Across The Hall and The Burning Plain. He is repped by ICM Partners and manager Geordie Frey.

