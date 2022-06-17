Danny Mohammed stars in National Counties Trophy

·6 min read
Danny Mohammed stars in National Counties Trophy

Danny Mohammed swept Cambridgeshire to an eight wickets win over Shropshire in their National Counties Trophy Group Three match at Exning.

The Peterborough Town seamer took five for six in 5.3 overs to trigger a collapse that Shropshire surrender their last six wickets for 15 runs.

It was Mohammed’s first bowl in the competition after rain washed out his debut against Norfolk last week at the halfway stage.

Mohammed struck with his third delivery when he bowled Shropshire captain Graham Wagg, the former Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan all-rounder and took all but one of the last six wickets as Shropshire went from 75 for four to 90 all out, their lowest total in the competition.

Cambridgeshire lost two early wickets but coasted home with more 31 overs to spare with Ben Seabrook and Nikhil Gorantla adding 59 in an unbroken third wicket partnership.

Northumberland, who had not won a Trophy match for six years until last week, made it two wins in a week by beating Herefordshire by three wickets in a tight Group One contest at Brockhampton.

Herefordshire failed to build on a polished maiden Trophy century from Ben Chapman-Lilley as only one other batter topped 30 and they also failed to bat out their full 50 overs which meant that a total of 262 appeared at least 20 light.

Contrasting half centuries from John Oswell (66 from 39 balls) and Jack Jessop (65 in 42 overs) got Northumberland almost halfway to their target but they then lost three wickets in four balls to the slow left-arm of Herefordshire captain Matt Pardoe.

Oswell holed out in the deep, former Durham and Ireland batter Stuart Poynter was bowled first ball and Northumberland coach Dan Shurben, playing his first Trophy match in 11 years, survived the hat-trick ball before edging the next to wicketkeeper Luke Powell.

From 130 for one Herefordshire were 130 for four but Ed Foreman (37) and Matt Scott (41 not out) helped Jessop to organise the chase which ended Herefordshire’s hopes of making the quarter-finals.

Oxfordshire and Cumbria shared the spoils in the other Group One tie with a thrilling tie at Banbury.

Gary Pratt, the former Durham batsman, made his second century in as many Trophy matches to take Cumbria to 255 for eight with Newcastle all-rounder Brodie Glendinning weighing with a violent 51 from 35 balls, which included five sixes.

Oxfordshire captain Jonny Cater countered with a century of his own – 104 from 118 balls – but no-one else made 30.

Glendinning impressed with the ball taking five for 31 including Prav Chahal from the first ball of the last over. Oxfordshire needed nine from it to win but Joe Thomas was run out trying to take a second run off the final ball.

Former Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely made 115 from 114 balls to help Bedfordshire to an 88 runs win over Cornwall at Southill Park.

Wakely’s century was his first for Bedfordshire since he rejoined them this season having retired from first-class cricket and he shared a third wicket partnership of 213 with left-handed opener Fayaz Homyoon who made a century on his Trophy debut.

Cornwall never got to grips with their run chase against an attack that again included Leicestershire seamer Alex Evans. Slow left-armer George Darlow, son of the ECB’s interim chairman Martin, took three for 44 on the ground where he started his career.

Hertfordshire beat Devon by three wickets in a low-scoring contest at Hertford where former Essex batsman Kishen Velani played the decisive innings.

Devon were dismissed for 149 having been rescued from 66 for seven by Ed Middleton and Adam Small in a seventh wicket partnership of 59.

Seamer Jigar Mehta returned Trophy best figures of five for 30 before Velani steered Hertfordshire home with more than 18 overs to spare with 58 not out.

Dan Goodey did his best to make Hertfordshire work hard for the win by taking four for 48, the last three when victory was in sight.

Will Evans took Cheshire to a comfortable six wickets win over Norfolk at Chester Boughton Hall with the second Trophy century of his career.

Evans made 103 not out from just 70 balls with 18 fours and five sixes which swept Cheshire to a target of 249 with seven-and-a-half overs to spare.

Norfolk’s 248 for eight was based around Sam Arthurton’s 77 with former Cheshire captain Rick Moore marking his first appearance of the season with three wickets.

There was drama at Dorchester where Dorset beat Buckinghamshire by three wickets in Group Four.

Buckinghamshire’s innings was interrupted to allow the local air ambulance helicopter to land on the outfield so that a patient could be taken to a nearby hospital.

Buckinghamshire struggled to 141 all out either side of the stoppage with Bournemouth seamer Ollie Breckon taking four wickets on his second appearance for Dorset.

Buckinghamshire captain Tom Hampton, the former Gloucestershire responded with three wickets, but Dorset got home with almost five overs to spare thanks to cameos from Oli Soames (39) and Sam Young (30).

It was more straightforward for Wiltshire who beat Staffordshire by 63 runs at Warminster.

Wiltshire piled up 345 for six with Jake Goodwin (73) and Josh Lawrence (66) adding 137 for the second wicket and Ben Draper (73) and Michael Reynolds (41 not out) a further 104 for the sixth wicket.

Player/coach Alex Mellor crashed 70 from 51 balls at the top of the order but Staffordshire were kept in check by Wiltshire’s slow bowlers despite useful contributions down the order.

Left-armers Jake Lintott, back from playing for Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast, and captain Ed Young shared six wickets between them.

National Counties Trophy

Group One

Brockhampton: Herefordshire 262 (Ben Chapman-Lilley 117), Northumberland 267-7 (John Oswell 66, Ed Foreman 65, Matt Pardoe 4-47). Northumberland won by three wickets.

Banbury: Cumbria 255-8 (Gary Pratt 112, Brodie Glendinning 51 not out), Oxfordshire 255 (Jonny Cater 104, Brodie Glendinning 5-31). Match tied.

Group Two

Southill Park: Bedfordshire 274-4 (Alex Wakely 115, Fayaz Homyoon 114 not out ), Cornwall 186.Bedfordshire won by 88 runs.

Hertford: Devon 149 (Jigar Mehta 5-30), Hertfordshire 151-7 (Kishen Velani 58 not out, Dan Goodey 4-48). Hertfordshire won by three wickets.

Group Three

Exning: Shropshire 90 (Danny Mohammed 5-6), Cambridgeshire 91-2. Cambridgeshire won by eight wickets.

Chester Boughton Hall: Norfolk 248-8 (Sam Arthurton 77), Cheshire 249-4 (Will Evans 103 not out). Cheshire won by six wickets.

Group Four

Dorchester: Buckinghamshire 141 (Ollie Breckon 4-27), Dorset 142-7. Dorset won by three wickets.

Warminster: Wiltshire 345-6 (Jake Goodwin 73, Ben Draper 73, Josh Lawrence 66), Staffordshire 282 (Alex Mellor). Wiltshire won by 63 runs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canada's Dorris speeds to gold, Routliffe adds bronze at Para swimming worlds

    Canadians collected a medal of each colour at the Para swimming world championships on Thursday. Danielle Dorris won gold in a championship-record time of 34.01 seconds, while Tess Routliffe added bronze in 35.40 seconds in the women's S7 50-metre butterfly event in Madeira, Portugal. Meanwhile, Nicholas Bennett added silver in the men's SM14 200m individual medley. Dorris, the 19-year-old from Moncton, N.B., previously won silver in the 100m backstroke in Portugal, leaving her with the same gol

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • AP source: Mavericks acquire Wood for 4 players

    A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w