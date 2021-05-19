Danny Masterson's Accuser Tearfully Takes the Stand to Describe Alleged Rape

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Pool/Splash News Online

One of Danny Masterson's three accusers shared an emotional testimony of her alleged rape in court on Tuesday.

The woman took the witness stand during a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, the Associated Press reported and told the judge that 18 years ago, she was drugged at Masterson's house and woke up to the actor raping her.

Masterson, 45, has pled not guilty to the charges of rape against him. The preliminary hearing is to determine whether there is probable cause for a trial.

In court Tuesday, the woman tearfully said that she had only intended to pick up a set of keys from Masterson on April 25, 2003, but was waylaid and decided to join in on drinks with mutual friends, the AP reported.

RELATED: Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

She said that about 20 minutes after she accepted a vodka mixed drink from Masterson, her vision became "blurry" and the actor pushed her into a jacuzzi, the outlet reported.

"I couldn't walk or stand, so he put me on the tile on the ground," the woman told the court through tears, according to AP. "I couldn't open my eyelids. I felt really, really sick."

The woman described Masterson taking her upstairs, where she vomited, and then putting her in his shower, where she began to lose consciousness. She attempted to fight Masterson off, she said, but was too weak by then, the AP reported.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for The George Lopez Foundation Danny Masterson

Masterson then put her on his bed and raped her, the woman said.

She said her memory is only in flashes, but said he pulled her hair and threatened her with a gun after she made attempts to push him off, AP reported.

In the days after the alleged assault, the alleged victim said that she had bruises on her wrists and neck area as well as pain in her genitalia.

The woman said that she was hesitant at first to file a police report because Masterson's connection to the Church of Scientology, telling the judge that her family and friends told her not to go to the police.

Story continues

She ultimately filed a report in June 2004.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prior to the woman testifying, Masterson's attorney asked the court to object to any mention of the Church of Scientology during the preliminary hearing, alleging the prosecution and lead detective have "religious bias in the most blatant form," documents obtained by E! News state. The request was denied.

The AP reported that Masterson's attorney, Thomas Mesereau, questioned the woman's testimony, pointing out inconsistencies with her report back in 2004. She said that she has tried to be truthful in every instance, the AP reported.

Mesereau did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Masterson was present in court Tuesday, and reportedly occasionally took notes during his alleged victim's testimony.

On Tuesday afternoon, the actor shared a smiling selfie with his wife, Bijou Phillips, on Instagram.

"Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today," he wrote in the caption, tagging his location as "Court House."

Masterson was charged last June with raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003. All of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson's home, prosecutors say.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January.

Mesereau entered the plea on behalf of Masterson, who was not present in court, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: Everything We Know About the Rape Allegations Against Danny Masterson

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," Mesereau said in a June statement. "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

In October, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the actor's case would move forward. During that hearing, the judge rejected a defense argument that the case should be thrown out because the alleged rapes occurred outside the statute of limitations, Variety reported at the time.

If found guilty, Masterson could face a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison. The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue for the next several days.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.