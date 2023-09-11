Danny Masterson Victim Shares Clip of Ashton Kutcher Talking About Kissing 14-Year-Old Mila Kunis (Video)

Chrissie Bixler outed herself as one of Danny Masterson’s victims in November 2017. She joined actress Bobette Riales and two anonymous women in filing a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology in 2019, and on Saturday posted a series of interviews with Ashton Kutcher in which he revealed Masterson bet him $10 to French kiss a then-14-year-old Mila Kunis when Kutcher was 19.

By the time the first episode of “That ’70s Show” aired, putting together Kutcher and Kunis as then-fictional love interests, Kutcher was 20.

One of the clips is from a 2002 episode of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” where Kutcher and Kunis appeared together. Kutcher admitted to O’Donnell that he and Kunis were told they would be kissing a lot, and he wondered if “this is slightly illegal” due to Kunis’ age.

The actress then revealed that Masterson bet Kutcher $10 if he French kissed her when the pair had their first kiss (which was also Kunis’ first kiss in real life). Kunis said, “It was like the first week. I was a 14-year-old little girl and I was extremely scared for my life.”

The same video has also circulated on the social media platform X, where one person wrote, “mila kunis ‘I was a 14 year old little girl’ Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson betting $10 for a grown man to stick his tongue in a child’s mouth knowing it was first kiss & she had to do it for the show…..literally so disgusting.”

mila kunis “i was a 14 year old little girl”

Bixler also posted a statement on Instagram about the news that Masterson was sentenced to 30 years-to-life for two counts of rape. She wrote, “I’m still processing everything that happened [at the sentencing]. I will say that last night I had my first solid and peaceful night’s sleep in years. I just want to thank the following people for their tireless fight in helping us get justice.”

Bixler went on to name “The Honorable Judge Olmedo, DDA Reinhold Mueller, DDA Ariel Anson, George Gascon and the LADA’s office, Detective Javier Vargas, Victim’s advocate Rosario Mariscal, our angel and fierce protector @leahremini, @rindermike, @asmithlevin, @yasharali, Lisa Bartley from @abc7la, my incredible husband Cedric Bixler-Zavala, and for my sister survivors Jen, Niesha, Bobette, Tricia, Kathleen, and to the rest of his survivors known and unknown… I hope you’re all experiencing justice and I pray deep healing for us all.”

“Danny Masterson will never harm another woman for as long as he shall live. To all the victims of Scientology, we aren’t finished, yet,” she concluded.

