Danny Masterson Being Moved to State Prison After 8 Missing Guns Accounted For

All of Danny Masterson’s 23 personal firearms have been accounted for and properly surrendered, the “That ’70s Show” actor and convicted rapist’s lawyers told the court on Thursday.

The judge who oversaw his trial demanded last month that nine of those guns, which had not been officially relinquished and couldn’t be immediately tracked down, be brought to bear by December 7. Judge Charlaine Olmedo originally demanded that all the firearms be turned in when Masterson was arraigned in 2020.

In a very brief hearing Thursday, Olmedo said that based on a probation report, the order had been satisfied, and that Masterson will soon be transported from Los Angeles County jail to a state prison facility.

Masterson was convicted in May of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life. In mid-November, Masterson’s lawyer told the court that one of the missing guns had been destroyed, but the whereabouts of the remaining firearms couldn’t be immediately determined, former Law and Crime and Orange County Register reporter Meghann Cuniff reported.

Prosecutors said Thursday that the eight guns in question had been found in Oregon, and that the probation office was in the process of retrieving them with draft search warrants as necessary. A final report is pending.

