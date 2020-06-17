Danny Masterson: That '70s Show actor charged with raping three women, LA prosecutors say

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women, prosecutors in Los Angeles said.

The 44-year-old star of That ‘70s Show is accused of attacking the alleged victims in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Mr Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. An arraignment hearing is set for September, prosecutors said.





