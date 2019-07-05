Danny Jansen finds his stride

Danny Jansen can reach the beach (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Thursday was America’s birthday blowout, the celebration of the year. So leave it to a Toronto baseball player to steal the day on the fantasy diamond.

Danny Jansen was an expectant fantasy pick back in March, checking in as the No. 13 catcher on Yahoo draft boards. He had some prospect pedigree, he was strong in 88 Triple-A games last year (.275/.390/.473, 12 homers), and he didn’t look overmatched in a brief 2018 call-up. Get ready for liftoff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But when handed the starting gig in 2019, Jansen lost his way. He pushed off to a .182 April with zero homers, then actually got worse in May (.143/.217/.238). It was remarkable the Blue Jays stayed the course and didn’t bury the kid. They accepted his plus defense and waited for the bat to come around.

June brought signs of life — he had nine strikeouts against seven walks (always a good sign) and pushed his OPS to .732. He was no longer a flat tire. And finally, in July, explosive things are happening.

Home runs get your attention, and Jansen conked two in Thursday’s loss to Boston. That makes four homers in three games, and six in his last 26 at-bats. His OPS has jumped 111 points in the last week.

Development curves vary for every player, and it never surprises me when a catcher struggles to hit early in his career. Like defensemen in hockey and tight ends in football, catchers are given a job that has significant responsibilities unrelated to individual offensive play. If a young blueliner keeps the puck out of his team’s net, the coach is happy. If a rookie tight end blocks well and picks up a pro offense fairly quickly, the staff is thrilled. And for our backstops, the defensive ask is generally the first priority.

Story continues

Thus, we try to be patient with the young players at these positions, especially with respect to their offense. And we understand that the light could go on at any time. Up in the YYZ, it sure looks like that light is flashing for Jansen.

Trading has been aggressive on Jansen this week, but he’s still claimable in 69 percent of Yahoo leagues. He’s a slam-dunk in two-catcher formats and perfectly reasonable in the one-start leagues. Do what you need to do.

Dansby Swanson continues to crush

It’s far too late to pick up Dansby Swanson in any self-respecting league, but let’s give him some daps after another big game (two homers). He’s taken ownership of the No. 2 slot in Atlanta — batting slots are especially critical in the National League — and has the slash up to .274/.334/.500.

The 17 homers are already a career high, and although his stolen-base rate isn’t a delight, we’ll take the seven bags (and hope the four times caught don’t lead to a red light). In 5x5 value to this point, he’s basically even with Alex Bregman and Adalberto Mondesi — fast company, indeed. And he’s a tier above Manny Machado, not something we saw coming in March.

The Statcast page is in Swanson’s corner. His hard-hit rate is 44.2 percent, and his expected average is 18 points higher than his front-door number. His expected slugging is also higher than the number we use. He’s also trimmed his strikeouts a speck, never a bad thing. And his barrel rate is almost tripled from 2018.

Score another hit for the post-hype sleeper crowd.

May we all age as gracefully as Shin-Soo Choo. Although he’s about a week shy of his 37th birthday, he’s still crushing as the Texas leadoff man (.279/.375/.481, 12 homers, even seven steals). It’s his highest OPS since 2013, and definitely his best season in Texas. Now it’s just a matter of staying in one piece.

The seven steals (in eight attempts) make a notable impression with me. Steals are more about the will than the skill in so many cases — the willingness to put your body through the attrition. When a player hits the back nine of his career, we always consider the swipes could disappear at any time. But Choo’s still in good shape and has a veteran’s mind and a burglar’s nerve, so we get to fill all the categories.

I wish I had been more proactive with Choo back in March. He’s long been one of my favorites — an Ibañez All-Star all the way — but at some point, you start to worry about age, injury risk, and the mileage. I have a few shares, but not as many as I could or should. With the oppressively hot weather about to land, Arlington should be an absurd scoring park for a couple of months. Choo looks perfect at the top of that Texas lineup.

Lower in that batting order, I don’t know what to do with Rougned Odor. He’s cracked 12 homers and stolen seven bases; that’s lovely. He was another two-homer guy on Thursday. But Odor’s been caught six times on the bases (you worry about a red light) and he’s slashing a paltry .191/.259/.389. Maybe Choo could teach him a few things about working the count; Odor has 91 whiffs against 22 walks in 257 at-bats. Even in a strikeout-crazy world, that’s too much air conditioning.

Odor is still rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues, as many chase the category juice and plausible upside. But I don’t view him as an automatic roster in medium-sized mixers, either. In a 12-teamer, say, he’d be near the bottom of my depth chart, one of the players I’d consider cutting when churn-able options became available.

Obviously, these are always highly contextual things you need to apply for yourself; your mileage may vary. In the meantime, Odor is still a short-leash player for me.

Follow Scott Pianowski on Twitter

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast