Danny Ings to Tottenham: Southampton outline transfer stance as Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Saints have ‘no reason to sell’ striker

Ralph Hasenhuttl has told Tottenham that Southampton have "no reason to sell" Danny Ings as Spurs face a struggle to sign their top transfer target this summer.

New Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bring in Ings to partner Harry Kane next season after the Southampton striker rejected a new four-year contract at St Mary’s.

Ings has just one year left on his contract but Southampton are determined to keep hold of the 28-year-old.

Hasenhuttl has admitted that Ings entering the final year of his deal is "not a perfect situation" for Southampton but he has warned Spurs the striker is not for sale.

Southampton are also reluctant to do business with Tottenham after relations between the clubs soured due to a bad experience when negotiating Pierre-Emilie Hojbjerg’s transfer last summer, including what Southampton perceive to be attempts to turn the midfielder’s head early in negotiations along with chairman Daniel Levy's infamous hardball approach.

Speaking for the first time since Tottenham’s interest in Ings surfaced, Hasenhuttl said: "He's our player for another year, we paid a lot of money for him.

“When we brought him here, we invested a lot to get him to the highest level and how he is at the moment.

“We stuck with him with all these injuries he had, gave him the time to recover, gave him the time to perform.

"There's no reason to sell him, but it's always a risk for the player when you go into your final year without a contract.

“That's why it's never good for nobody, not for us, not for him, because you never know what can happen in football - injuries can happen, which nobody wants.

"People on our team are telling him what to do, we have our opinions about what we want him to do.

“He's our player and we'd love him to be here, but one thing is also clear - when he is not extending his contract, that it is not a perfect situation for him, it's not a perfect situation for us."

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Hasenhuttl added: “We need this player, we want him to play for us. But I think it's never helpful to go into the last season with one year left - this is what I think he should know."

"Messages like he doesn't accept our contract, he doesn't want to extend his contract, doesn't help nobody - not him, not us. I don't know who sent these messages, it's not coming from our side, definitely not.

"We have no interest in blaming the player or finding that he's not feeling good here at this club, no interest in not helping perform the best he can for us. It's his position and if it's like this, it would be a pity."

