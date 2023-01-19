Danny Ings set for West Ham medical as £12m deal agreed with Aston Villa

(Getty Images)

West Ham have agreed a £12million deal to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

The Hammers have targeted a move for Ings to strengthen their forward options and hope to register the 30-year-old in time to face Everton on Saturday.

West Ham have struggled to score goals this season and Ings is Villa’s top scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions. His six Premier League goals are one more than Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio have managed this season.

Ings, who has won three England caps, was discussing personal terms with West Ham on Thursday morning and is due to undergo a medial at the London Stadium this afternoon.

West Ham spent £30.5m on Scamacca last summer but he has scored just three Premier League goals this season and David Moyes has often had to rely on Antonio.

The signing of Ings would be a boost for Moyes, who faces the sack if West Ham lose their relegation six-pointer against Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham have been reluctantly considering short-term and long-term replacements for the Scot following a dismal run of form that has left the Hammers in the bottom three.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is also under pressure going into the game and Moyes could instantly be installed as favourite to take over at Goodison Park.