Danny Ings was ready to leave so I’m thrilled he stayed, says West Ham manager

Danny Ings was introduced in the 82nd minute as he saved West Ham from a second consecutive defeat

For all West Ham United’s brave new attacking world under Julen Lopetegui, it was left to substitute Danny Ings to rescue a scarcely deserved point at Craven Cottage.

The striker used his intelligence to steal a yard from a defender, swivel on a Jarrod Bowen pull-back deep into injury-time and force home a shot that went through the despairing dive of Bernd Leno before finally dribbling over the line.

Ings was not always used by Lopetegui’s predecessor David Moyes and came close to leaving the club this summer, yet he proved again that for all the talk of new formations and new attitudes in east London, the club’s progress is still dependent on finding someone to score goals at the times that matter.

Lopetegui was certainly grateful. He said: “Danny is a good example for his mates. He is always ready to come on. In the summer he was more or less out of the club, but he stayed and he is working hard. I am happy for him.

“We can do better. I am happy for the reaction and the spirit of the team and in the end it is an important point, but we need to improve.”

Lopetegui will no doubt dwell on his side’s inferiority in midfield. His insistence on playing two defensive midfield players, which is no departure from the Moyes era, allowed Fulham to dominate with Andreas Pereira always springing forward to support the effervescent Emile Smith-Rowe.

With that tandem allied to the pace and power of Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi on either flank, Fulham’s first-half display was a joy to behold.

Fulham manager Marco Silva believed his side ought to have been awarded an early penalty when Traore fell upon feeling Max Kilman’s arm on his shoulder, but it mattered not when Raul Jimenez gave the home side a 24th-minute lead.

Smith-Rowe sprinted clear to the by-line and found Raul Jimenez who timed his run to perfection in front of the unsuspecting Konstantinos Mavropanos to steer home.

Surprisingly, Fulham failed to add to that goal. Gradually their attacking fluency was stifled and West Ham found a way into the game without really threatening an equaliser.

Lucas Paqueta, named a substitute after his international exertions in the past fortnight, added an element of creativity, yet Lopetegui’s imprint on West Ham has yet to deviate significantly from that of Moyes.

Marco Silva insisted that his side need to mature in turning dominance into victories, but was more concerned by the failure of referee Tim Robinson to award the first-half penalty.

The Fulham manager said: “That’s the Premier League. It just shows that you have to focus until the last second.

“In my opinion, it was a clear penalty. It’s incredible how it wasn’t a penalty and really difficult to accept. The defender didn’t try to play the ball, he just pushed the player. It was a clear penalty and a clear red card. It had a huge influence on the game.”

