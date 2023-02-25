Danny Ings off the mark in late West Ham surge to help David Moyes fight another day - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

For 70 minutes Nottingham Forest held off relegation haunted West Ham United with a mixture of competence and calmness as slowly, by almost imperceptible osmosis, the London Stadium drifted into sullen silence. Fourteen season-changing minutes later, West Ham were four goals to the good. As James Callaghan didn’t actually say, “crisis; what crisis?’.

With the vultures beginning to circle and West Ham kicking off in the relegation spots with one league victory since October, manager David Moyes went for broke, giving a first start to Danny Ings, despite continued fitness concerns, amongst four changes from the rather supine Sunday surrender at Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest, still in danger of failing to eclipse the seven away goals Norwich City scored in 2019-20 – the fewest in Premier League history – arrived fresh from holding Manchester City, but they were pressed back early on. With Forest defending doughtily, but struggling to get out of their own half, West Ham should have been home and hosed by the break as Luca Paqueta offered an attacking thrust from midfield not always evident of late.

When Keylor Navas flapped at a corner, Paqueta shot across goal and Ings’s flick cannoned off Felipe and then off the post. Then Ings made a horrible headed hash when attempting to pot Vladimir Coufal’s enticing cross.

Danny Ings scores West Ham's second goal

Ten minutes into the second period Jarrod Bowen, finally finding space, beat Navas with a daisy cutter only for the post to be rattled for a second time. Lukasz Fabianski has mostly been a spectator, but when his face met Felipe’s thigh, the dazed Pole’s afternoon was over. Moments later, West Ham were two ahead. Ings sprayed a fine Crossfield pass to Bowen, who hurtled down the right and crossed low. Joe Worrall lost his bearings and Ings, stretching out a leg to meet a ball that seemed to be going behind him, guided it past Navas.

Declan Rice scores from distance against Nottingham Forest

Then Forest collapsed. First Paqueta had far too much muscle for Neco Williams, he set Said Benrahma free and another low cross was bundled home by the predatorial Ings. Declan Rice imperiously gambolled forwards, played a cute one-two with Benrahma and curled his first league goal at the London Stadium since May 2021 past the shell-shocked Navas.

Soon it was four in 14 minutes. This time exquisite link play between two substitutes Aaron Cresswell and Pablo Fornals who dinked a cross to the back post where a third, Michael Antonio, nodded in to complete what had turned out to be a glorious day.