Danny Green waiting on Kawhi Leonard before considering Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors are going to have their work cut out for them to secure the services of Danny Green for at least another season if Kawhi Leonard leaves.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Green has been a prime target of the Dallas Mavericks but that the sharpshooting guard would prefer to wait on Leonard’s decision before making a commitment.

Earlier in the day, Harrison Sanford of ‘Inside the Green Room with Danny Green,’ reported that one of the league’s premier 3-and-D players will listen to free agent pitches from the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks, in addition to the Raptors.

Sanford also reported that more teams could be in the mix depending on other free agent decisions and how the money gets spread accordingly. He also reported that Green finished a phone call with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green played a vital role in Toronto’s championship season, finishing second in the league in three-point shooting at a 45.5 percent clip while playing excellent defence.

The 32-year-old told HoopsHype earlier this week he would seek as much money and years as possible if things weren’t to work out with the Raptors.

“If Toronto brings everyone back, I think we have a really good shot of coming out of the East again,” Green said. “So why would I not want to be there? [If the Raptors can’t bring everyone back], there are going to be other teams who are in the running and I want to see what those situations are.

“Obviously, I want to maximize on the dollar, but I also want to maximize on the situation.”

With 40 percent of the league’s players free agents, it’s hard to speculate what kind of cap room teams would have to offer once the major players have landed, but the Knicks, Bulls and Mavericks appear to be the only teams listed that would be able to offer a significant amount of money and years heading into free agency.

