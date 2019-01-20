Danny Green sets Raptors record in blowout win over Grizzlies





Two nights after he seemingly freed C.J. Myles from the clutches of the infamous GoDaddy curse, Danny Green broke out in his own way with a stellar performance Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The game was an absolute blowout by midway through the third quarter, but Green gave fans something to get excited about, setting a Raptors record for 3-pointers made in a quarter with seven.

He finished his outing with season-highs across the board: 24 points on eight triples.

Green, who dropped nine from downtown earlier this week in two games against the Celtics and Suns, is on a bit of a heater from beyond the arc. He’s hit 24 of the 50 threes that he’s jacked up in the last five games, leading the Raptors to a 4-1 record during that span.

And no one appreciates the effort more than Raptors fans, who chanted Green’s name as he was rewriting the Raptors record books in the third.

“It was an amazing feeling,” said Green after the game. “The fans are great here. They’ve done a good job of making us feel at home and making me feel welcome, and showing so much love. And having tons of fun in this building. It makes us tough to beat at home when they’re able to do that for us.”

